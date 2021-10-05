SOPA Images/Getty Images

Every Facebook-owned app was down in a widespread outage on Monday, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook employees and social media managers took to Twitter to declare Monday a "snow day."

Instagram's boss replied "it does feel like a snow day" to a tweet that said, "Instagram should stay offline forever."

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has likened a widespread outage affecting all Facebook-owned apps to a "snow day" in a recent tweet, as many on the internet flooded to Twitter.

The tweet was written in response to one user's post saying "Instagram should stay offline forever," to which Mosseri replied, "them fighting words… but it does feel like a snow day."

Sources told The New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac that "no one can do any work" at Facebook, causing internal declarations of a "snow day."

Mac jokingly tweeted "or maybe it's hydrofoil day" in response, referencing a viral video showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg riding a hydrofoil surfboard on the Fourth of July.

Social-media managers outside of Facebook have also called Monday a social media "snow day" on Twitter while apologizing for not being able to reach clients and customers.

Workplace, a communications tool owned by Facebook and used by 7 million paid subscribers, is also down. During a similar Facebook outage two years ago, small businesses lost thousands of dollars in revenue, according to a report by The Verge.

DownDetector has received more than 86,000 user reports of Facebook outages since 11:25 a.m. ET on Monday, according to its website. Of these issues, 79% were related to Facebook's website, 12% were related to server connections, and 9% were related to the app.

Facebook said, "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience" in a tweet addressing the outage.

