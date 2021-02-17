Facebook is blocking Australian users from seeing, sharing, and interacting with news on the site.

The move is a reaction to a Bill that would force tech companies to pay news providers.

The social media giant announced as much on Wednesday in a blog post.

Facebook is removing critical functionality for its Australian users: the ability to see, share, and interact with news content on the social media platform.

In response to a recently proposed law in Australia, Facebook announced on Wednesday that it would pull those services from its Australian users as a means of skirting the new laws.

"The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content. It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia," the blog post from Facebook said. "With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter."

The proposed Media Bargaining law requires companies like Facebook and Google to pay media companies for the news content that's aggregated and disseminated on their platforms.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

