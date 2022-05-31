European leaders reach agreement on Russian oil ban, a significant measure at cracking down on Moscow

European Union leaders reached an agreement on Monday over a Russian oil ban.

European Union leaders reached an agreement on Monday over a Russian oil ban, the head of its executive arm said on Monday, a remarkable measure that officials negotiated for months and is aimed at punishing Russian leadership for its invasion of Ukraine.

"I welcome the #EUCO agreement tonight on oil sanctions against Russia. This will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.







