Eskom this week gave South Africa five minutes' notice before starting load shedding.

But that is not typical, Business Insider South Africa's analysis of load shedding announcements show.

At times, Eskom provides more than half a day of notice before it starts to ration electricity.

On average, you'll know about upcoming load shedding four hours in advance.

Four hours. That's the average amount of notice you're likely to get before load shedding starts in South Africa – though you may not want to count on that.

Eskom suspended electricity rationing this week after a two-day stint starting on Sunday. South Africans were given a mere five minutes warning before the lights started to go out.

A five-minute lead time is unusual for Eskom, which usually gives at least a few hours' notice, Business Insider South Africa's analysis of load shedding announcements shows.



And Eskom this week told Business Insider that short-notice load shedding hadn't happened in nearly six years.

In response to questions, the power utility said that on Sunday afternoon, three large generating units tripped within the space of half an hour – between 15:15 and 15:45.

"There was no prior indication that these generators would trip and since it was late in the afternoon, close to the evening peak demand period, it was necessary to implement load shedding by 17:00. Although rare, it is possible that load shedding is implemented with no warning. The last time this happened was in September 2015 following the unexpected trip of multiple generating units at a power station. In this case, load shedding was implemented within 10 minutes to safeguard the power system," Eskom said.

But Sunday wasn't the first time Eskom has given less than an hours' notice before load shedding.

Business Insider tracked how much notice Eskom typically gives South Africans before load shedding begins, using its public announcements on Twitter and media statements, and comparing this to the time that load shedding actually kicks in. The period studied was from February 2020 until May, 2021.

The data used was specifically related to the announcements at the beginning of a load shedding cycle; where load shedding continued for more than a day in the space of the same week, Eskom typically gave significantly longer periods of notice, even up to 23 hours – but this was usually when load shedding was already in progress.

Business Insider looked specifically at the announcements where there had been no load shedding for at least a day prior. In other words, this is when load shedding comes seemingly out-of-the-blue, and is at its most disruptive.

Looking at this data alone, Eskom has only given the public six hours' notice or better five times since February 2020.

But to say that Eskom only load sheds at short notice would be unfair; there have been at least two days days during that time where in excess of 10 hours’ notice was given. Those instances are also uncommon; the data shows that on at least six occasions, the country was given roughly one hours’ notice, looking at the time of the announcement rounded off to the nearest hour.

Eskom said it endeavoured to give the public sufficient notice, but this was not always possible due to the state of its power stations.

"The uncertainty and volatility of the aging generators does not always allow for a lot of warning and it is sometimes necessary to implement load shedding at short notice," Eskom said.

"In order to maintain the stability of the national power system, the power used by customers must be supplied by generators at the exact instance that it is needed. This demand/supply balance must be maintained every second of every day. Load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain this balance."

