Eskom's breakdown-prone Hendrina plant is getting some upgrades – like this car wash

Eskom's Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga is one of the country's oldest operating plants.

It's prone to breakdowns which add pressure to Eskom's capacity woes and ultimately lead to load shedding.

But Eskom's actively looking to improve the plant's operations, recently advertising tenders for employee transport, cleaning of overland conveyors, collection of ferrous material, disposal of used oil, and work on its troubled power generating units.

The utility also wants Hendrina power station to have a car wash.

Washing mostly sedans will be the order of the day, according to Eskom, but clean Sports Utility Vehicles are also in high demand.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za

Breakdowns at Eskom's 50-year-old Hendrina power station have played a part in South Africa's recent bout of load shedding. Now, the plant is seeking car wash services for the next three years.

The first unit of Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga was completed in 1970, making it one of the oldest operational plants in South Africa. But in a seemingly never-ending quest to maintain and refurbish old power infrastructure – cited as one of the key components of the country's power crisis – Hendrina stands as an example of Eskom's conundrum.

The power station has suffered several breakdowns over the past year, with unexpected losses and emergency repairs in 2022, heightening Eskom's load shedding schedule. At the beginning of August, Eskom confirmed that the unplanned outage of two units at Hendrina had "exacerbated the capacity constraints".

By Wednesday, Eskom, in a statement warning of the prospect of load shedding at short notice, revealed that there were delays in bringing Hendrina back to full power.

Hendrina's latest problems coincide with the issuing of at least seven tenders in August, following three advertised in July, for services at the embattled Mpumalanga power plant.

The most recent tenders, advertised through government's E-Tender Portal on Wednesday with September deadlines, include transport services for Eskom employees and school children. Tenders for cleaning of overland conveyors, collection of ferrous material, disposal of used oil, and provision of vacuum and high pressure on units at Hendrina Power Station have all been advertised over the past month.

The latest tender advertisement, with a deadline of 5 September, is for the provision of car wash services at Hendrina power station for a period of 36 months.

"The service includes Eskom pool vehicles and scheme vehicles. The type of vehicles vary from sedans to fire trucks, and the services to be rendered also cover a wide scope from normal wash to full valet as detailed on the scope of works," notes the Term Service Contract (TSC3) supplied by Eskom.

"The service is rendered five days a week on normal working days. Some of the vehicles cannot be moved to the car wash area and are washed at the designated storages or work areas."

The scope of works referred to by Eskom as part of the documentation supporting the tender advertisement summarises the service as "cleaning or washing of all Eskom, other private vehicles, and moving machines." The service requires a minimum of two car washers and one supervisor.

The TSC3 document, under the "employer's requirements for the service" section, provides estimates for the number of vehicle washes per month, per vehicle category, which, Eskom notes, fluctuates "depending on season and demand".

Sedans account for the overwhelming majority of monthly washes, with Eskom estimating 5,500 cleans. Double and single cabs combined account for the same number of washes as sedans.

Eskom estimates that Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will account for 500 monthly washes. The demand for cleaning these expensive passenger vehicles at Hendrina power station, according to Eskom's estimates, outweighs services to ambulances, two-tonner trucks, cranes, tipper trucks, tractors, and Bobcats.

The car wash service ranges from a simple wash and vacuum to a full valet, although only the former is open to all vehicles. A wash and polish, semi valet, and full valet are "reserved for Eskom fleet vehicles only".

"Only vehicles approved by the employer, validated with a voucher, shall be paid for by the employer. Costs for private vehicles will be borne by the owner, and the contractor will not hold the employer responsible for such payments," notes Eskom's TSC3.

Additionally, a register of all vehicles serviced by the car wash must be handed to the designated office at the end of each day.



