Why can’t Eskom keep the lights on? A new court case reveals years of wild schemes, corruption concerns, and infighting

News analysis

A boiler-maintenance company's attempt to have an Eskom tender decision overturned has put a wealth of internal documents into the public domain.

The picture they paint is of a company that has – for many years – gone off on wild tangents, and has trouble agreeing with itself, never mind the national treasury.

Eskom's poor energy-availability performance is generally blamed on the sheer age of its coal-fired power stations.

But board minutes and internal reports suggest it is also simply terrible at making sensible decisions.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

In 2016, the Eskom board told its executives to go to three of its critical suppliers and make them what amounts to a mafia-style offer: hand over a 30% stake in each of their companies, and they'd get to keep doing business with Eskom for another 10 years.

If they refused, well, the implication was clear enough, even if they were not spelt out as clearly as the central condition: Eskom would not be paying a cent for its equity. With that in mind, the companies were given three months to figure out the mechanism through which they would like to gift Eskom the shares.

At some point, documents that have now become public show, it dawned on Eskom that something remarkably similar to expropriation without compensation could come with indirect costs. Problems could include "[p]otential adverse public reaction if Eskom is unwilling to pay fair value for equity" and "[c]oncerns raised by foreign investors if Eskom is unwilling to pay fair value for equity", its board was told.

There could also be legal and competition trouble, on top of the philosophical issue of being both customer and shareholder.

So instead, Eskom set off on a years-long tender journey to sign long-term contracts with those suppliers, years during which Eskom management fought the Eskom board, Eskom fought the national treasury, and some very weird things happened in price negotiations.

Now a losing bidder in that tender claims the entire thing was unlawful and should be overturned. And everyone involved is suggesting that the wrong decision by a court could create a much bigger risk of load shedding, or could cost Eskom billions, or could wipe out critical industrial players – or possibly all three at the same time.

Because the suppliers Eskom wanted to hand over shares are responsible for fixing its boilers, so playing a critical part in keeping on the lights. For this, by one of its own estimates, Eskom will end up paying around R5 billion a year. But neither the importance of their role nor the money involved seemed to have helped Eskom make sensible choices at just about any time since 2015.

Instead, internal documents that form part of a legal record that runs to 6,363 pages show, Eskom stumbled from one near-disaster to another.

The court case that has provided this background was brought by Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering. It was locked out of the boiler maintenance work it has done for Eskom for a long time because, Babcock says, because it did not include a qualifications certificate (which Eskom knows it has) among its tender documents.

Eskom counters that Babcock failed a basic tender requirement by not including the certificate, and that it would be neither fair nor just to overlook that.

See also, on News24 Business | Contractor takes Eskom to court over R16bn maintenance contract

Babcock wants the tender, awarded to its bigger rivals Actom and Steinmuller, to be overturned. Eskom says that is ludicrous, and would endanger ongoing boiler maintenance and repairs. Just how much money is at stake is not clear, because the values of the contracts awarded to Steinmuller and Actom have been scrupulously redacted, with all parties agreeing such details are commercially sensitive. But Eskom's submissions show its estimate of the four-year value of such work went from R17 billion in mid-2018 to R21 billion by mid-2019. The documents also show that, at times, Eskom believed it desperately needed Babcock, because there are barely enough qualified welders available to keep its coal-fired power stations going even with all three companies working flat-out. When Eskom tried, and failed, to grow its own Before it demanded equity from its boiler maintenance contractors, the legal submissions show, Eskom took an entirely different approach: it would replace them. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eskom Rotek Industries, was told to get involved in building the boilers at Medupi and Kusile, and to partner up with maintainers at the older Arnot power station, to learn the ropes. "The intention of this approach was for Eskom to internally develop the skills and capability to be able to self-maintain the boiler fleet with the intention to take over the maintenance of the fleet within a ten year period," the Eskom board was later told. By November 2015, Eskom had decided this would take too long and cost too much, and scrapped the whole thing. Instead, the company decided, it would demand 30% stakes in the companies that already had the skills. Its reasoning included that, once on the inside, it would be able to better understand the costs of its suppliers, and could make them adopt its approach to preferential procurement. Eskom appointed legal heavyweights Bowman Gilfillan (BG) to help set up the deals, but after eight months of work, the news was not to Eskom's liking.



"Ultimately, BG's recommendations were not acceptable," the Eskom board was later told. "In 2016, Eskom informed BG that their services were no longer required..."

So Eskom went to the Boston Consulting Group "to develop a business case for the proposed equity acquisition transaction".



Its new advisors came back with two choices: set up 50-50 joint ventures with its suppliers – and accept the risks, including that this may look a bit like blackmail – or "leveraging effective contracting" without those kinds of risks.

Eskom decided to go for contracting, but effective it was not.

Four years to sign two contracts

The stakes were high, amounting to billions of rands and the maintenance of critical parts of the generators that keep South Africa powered up. But in a sense, the task was simple: go to three companies with which Eskom has a long-standing relationships, and which were at the time doing the job, and convert short-term contracts into long-term contracts.

For Eskom, at least, that proved a challenge that would take years and many battles to overcome.

Eskom wanted a closed tender, limited to its current suppliers. The national treasury, which underwrites the state-owned enterprise's debt and keeps watch over probity in public finance, said no. A public tender would definitely be required, Eskom was told.

So Eskom went back to the treasury, again and again. In February 2017 it tried to change treasury's mind, and was rebuffed. It went back in April, then again in May. Only after four formal attempts did it take the hint – but it would take more than a year before Eskom actually issued the public tender, in August 2018.

Exactly what happened in the more than three years it took to adjudicate that tender, finally awarded late last year, is now the subject of Babcock's legal challenge. The company refers to the evaluation as a "haphazard, shambolic and irrational process", and that is at least partially true.

At one point, Eskom switched from evaluating the prices offered to negotiating with the last two companies standing. Having been concerned that Steinmuller had low-balled on its estimates – and would put itself out of business, at a huge risk to the national grid – Eskom convinced its competitor Actom to reduce its price by 39.4%.

At another point, Eskom management seemed to all but plead with the Eskom board to cancel the tender, for reasons including that a legal challenge was all but inevitable, and that Eskom could lose because of the way it had gone about the tender. The Eskom board refused to allow the tender to be cancelled, in part because Eskom had cancelled too many tenders before, and it wanted to break that pattern.

Then there was the time Eskom decided that it may be too risky to involve a contractor that intends to sub-contract 70% of the work to another company which it strongly suspects had already defrauded it, and may have been involved in full-blown corruption.

Eskom now faces a legal challenge on the tender.

In its court submissions, it effectively argues it did its best all along.



