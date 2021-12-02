But England has brought back its mask mandate after the UK identified its first cases of the Omicron variant last week. It's also reintroducing testing mandates for international travellers.

The US has also restricted travel from some African countries and is moving to require all international travelers to produce negative Covid-19 tests. The head of the NIH has also recommended that people wear face masks amid fears of the Omicron variant.

In comparison to lockdowns, curfews, and border closures, mask mandates have very few economic impacts. Businesses can stay open and people can behave largely as usual, but they just have to wear a mask.