Pubs reopened in England after midnight Monday after four months of closure.

They can only serve outside, and to a maximum of six people per group.

But that didn't stop people going in the cold, just after midnight and first thing Monday morning.

Pubs reopened on Monday in England after being closed for four months due to coronavirus restrictions.

Some people even queued so they could sit at tables outside a pub just after midnight.



The BBC showed one pub using a gong to mark the reopening as people drank outside on Monday morning.

Photos also show people drinking their first pub beers in months:

And of course, memes and tweets about the cold weather followed: