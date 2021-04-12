People drink at a London pub at 12:01 a.m Monday after pubs reopened in England.
  • Pubs reopened in England after midnight Monday after four months of closure.
  • They can only serve outside, and to a maximum of six people per group.
  • But that didn't stop people going in the cold, just after midnight and first thing Monday morning.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Pubs reopened on Monday in England after being closed for four months due to coronavirus restrictions.

Some people even queued so they could sit at tables outside a pub just after midnight.

The BBC showed one pub using a gong to mark the reopening as people drank outside on Monday morning.

Photos also show people drinking their first pub beers in months:

A worker pours a pint of Guinness for a customer's drinks order at the Half Moon pub in east London on April 12, 2021.

And of course, memes and tweets about the cold weather followed:


Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.