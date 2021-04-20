EU regulator wants warning on J&J Covid-19 vaccine after finding possible link to very rare blood clots
The European Medicines Agency found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and 'unusual' blood clots cases with low levels of blood platelets, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
The agency said that the overall benefit-risk remains positive, but said the link should be listed as "very rare side effects of the vaccine." The EMA suggested a warning be attached to product information about the shot.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
