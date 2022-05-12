Ukrainian commander created Twitter account asking Elon Musk for help in escaping Mariupol steel plant

A Ukrainian soldier has asked Elon Musk to help people in a steel plant besieged by Russian forces.

Serhiy Volyna said he created his Twitter account purely to seek help from Musk.

It comes after the vice prime minister asked Musk to send SpaceX's Starlink terminals to Ukraine.

A soldier in Ukraine has requested help from billionaire Elon Musk to help people escape a Mariupol steel plant besieged by Russian forces.

Serhiy Volyna, a Ukrainian marine commander, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had created a Twitter account purely to ask Musk for help.

"People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible," Volyna said in his Twitter post to Musk. "Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive."

He added: "Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint."

Insider reported last week that Russian troops have continued to attack the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol. Although all civilians were evacuated from the plant, Ukrainian forces are still inside, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as per CNN.

In his Facebook post, Volyna described Musk as a "superhuman" who has "proved there are no unsolvable problems for him" and that "everything is possible."

"He never gives up on us!" he said.

This isn't the first time Ukraine has asked Musk for help. Mykhailo Fedorov, the country's vice prime minister, called on Musk in late February to provide Ukraine with SpaceX's Starlink terminals to help people stay online amid Russia's invasion.

Musk responded, saying Starlink had been activated in Ukraine, before sending shipments of Starlink terminals to the country, according to tweets by Fedorov. At time of writing, the billionaire hadn't responded to Volyna's tweet or Facebook post.





