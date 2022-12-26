Elon Musk makes Twitter visitors wait for more than an hour – and they can't speak before being spoken to

Twitter visitors often wait more than an hour to speak to Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported.

They're told not to speak before Musk, who sometimes watches videos in meetings, per WaPo.

This is despite Musk's emphasis on the importance on in-office work and face-to-face meetings.

Elon Musk often makes his visitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ wait for more than an hour to speak to him and then sometimes watches YouTube videos during the meetings, The Washington Post reported.

Visitors are also instructed not to speak before Musk does, the newspaper reported. It added that visitors must wait to see Musk in an area next to the 10th-floor conference room that the CEO works from.

Musk's leadership style has been heavily criticized since he took over Twitter almost two months ago. One of his first moves was firing some of the company's top execs, and he has since laid off thousands of staff.

The Tesla CEO has also taken away staff benefits, used Twitter polls to make key decisions, and introduced some policies on a whim before overturning them.

Musk is also known for his headstrong approach to work and is known to have slept in Telsa's factories amid production runs. Since he took over Twitter, he's slept at the company's offices and other staff have also been reported to have done so too.

A person close to Musk told The Post that he was "uncovering and solving and programming all night." Musk has previously told staff that Twitter 2.0 would be "extremely hardcore" and would involve working "long hours at high intensity."

Musk apparently places high importance on face-to-face communication. He's scrapped Twitter's remote-working policies, telling staff they need to return to the office or "resignation accepted," unless they had a specific exemption.

The return-to-office mandate breaks promises repeatedly made by Twitter execs and managers that employees "would be able to continue working remotely, for at least a year after Musk's acquisition of the company," according to an attorney representing former Twitter workers.

One such staffer, who has a disability, filed a lawsuit claiming that the new stance on remote work was discriminatory.

He said he wasn't told how to request an exemption, but messaged his manager saying he was "definitely not" returning to the office for a while because he was at "extra risk" from Covid-19.

Days later, Twitter emailed him to say he was being laid off for behavior that "violated company policy," according to the lawsuit.



