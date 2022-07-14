Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

The SEC says Elon Musk ghosted its request for more information about his Twitter acquisition plans

Business Insider US
Dominick Reuter ,
What Happens When Elon Musk Moves Markets With a T
What Happens When Elon Musk Moves Markets With a Tweet. Google and Theo Wargo/Getty

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday released a letter it sent Elon Musk in June asking for additional information about his disclosures — or lack thereof — regarding his tumultuous deal to buy Twitter.

In it, the agency asks why Musk did not update his public filings when he tweeted on May 17 that the "deal cannot move forward."

"Please be advised that you remain responsible for the accuracy and adequacy of the disclosures in your beneficial ownership statements irrespective of our review of any of your filings," the SEC reminded Musk on June 2. 

The agency says it spoke to Musk's counsel on May 18, but by June 2 had still not received a response. 

The next month, Musk officially said he was terminating the deal. In response, Twitter filed a lawsuit seeking to force the deal to continue. 

In a separate letter, dated June 7, Musk's lawyers told the SEC he would "continue to be mindful" of filing requirements.


Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
Read more on:
twitterelon musksec
Rand - Dollar
17.18
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,709.87
-1.5%
Silver
18.45
-4.0%
Palladium
1,909.00
-3.8%
Platinum
853.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.3%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-5.7%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22188.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure