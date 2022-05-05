Tech

17m ago

add bookmark

Elon Musk said he secured another $7bn backing for his Twitter deal — including from a Saudi prince

Business Insider US
Isobel Asher Hamilton ,
Elon Musk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Elon Musk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Elon Musk says he has another $7.1 billion in his war chest to acquire Twitter.
  • Binance is also listed as backers.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Elon Musk has secured a further $7.1 billion in backing for his proposed acquisition of Twitter, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document filed on Wednesday shows

Among the backers listed on the filing are Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, a current Twitter investor, who promised to commit a total of $1.9 billion worth of shares to back Musk's proposed buyout.

Larry Ellison and cryptocurrency exchange Binance are also listed as backers, the latter having promised $500 million.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.


Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
saudi arabiabinancetakeovertwitterelon musk
© 2022 (2.0.22124.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy