How Elon Musk went from being bullied in Pretoria to buying Twitter

Elon Musk is buying Twitter.

Having brought revolutions to the car market and launches into space, he says free speech is his next project.

Musk was born in Pretoria in 1971, and didn't have an easy childhood or school career.

He made a small fortune in technology, but become the richest man in the world through Tesla and SpaceX.

Now he will personally control one of the world's most important social networks.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter.

Twitter is a "digital town square" critical to democracy, Musk says, and he wants to bring freedom of speech to the platform.

After briefly putting up a struggle, Twitter this week agreed to Musk's R690 billion takeover bid, in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts of all time. The deal will leave Musk personally in control of the company, and personally on the hook to make the vast interest payments on the money he is borrowing to make that happen.

His personal fortunes will now be closely tied to the value ascribed to Twitter.

This is the remarkable journey that took Musk from Pretoria schoolboy to being in control of one of the world's most important social networks – after having already revolutionised cars and space launches.

Elon Musk was born on June 28th, 1971, in Pretoria.

His father said he's "always been an introvert thinker."

"Where a lot of people would go to a great party and have a great time and drink and talk about all sorts of things like rugby or sport, you would find Elon had found the person’s library and was going through their books," Musk's dad, electronics engineer Errol Musk, said.

Musk's mother is a professional dietitian and model.

Maye Musk, a Canadian national, has appeared on boxes of Special K cereal and the cover of Time magazine.

After their parents divorced in 1979, the nine-year-old Musk and his younger brother, Kimbal, decided to live with their father.

Musk felt sorry for his father, whose three children had gone to live with their mother after the divorce. It wasn't until after the move was made that his notoriously troubled relationship with his dad began to emerge. "It was not a good idea," Musk said in a recent Rolling Stone interview about moving in with his father.

Musk is keen to project a self-made image, but his family was not short on money.

Errol Musk tells stories of his half-share in a Zambian emerald mine, and how his children travelled the world with emeralds in their pockets – occasionally selling them. Until Elon Musk left home, and South Africa, money was not a problem.

In 1983, at the age of 12, Musk sold a simple game called "Blastar" to a computer magazine.

Musk described it as "a trivial game … but better than Flappy Bird."

Still, Musk's school days weren't easy — he was once hospitalised after being beaten by bullies.

The bullies threw Musk down a set of stairs and beat him until he blacked out, according to Ashlee Vance in his book "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future."

After finishing matric at Pretoria Boys High School, Musk moved to Canada and spent two years studying at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

Musk moved to Canada with his mother Maye, his sister Tosca, and his brother Kimbal.

While studying at the University of Pennsylvania, Musk and a classmate rented out a 10-bedroom frat house and turned it into a nightclub.

The move, which Musk undertook with Adeo Ressi, was one of his first entrepreneurial experiments.

After graduation, Musk traveled to Stanford University to study for his PhD — but he barely started the program before leaving it.

He deferred his admission after only two days in California, deciding to test his luck in the dot-com boom that was just getting underway. He never returned to finish his studies at Stanford.

With his brother, Kimbal, Musk launched Zip2.

A cluster of Silicon Valley investors helped them fund the company, which provided city travel guides to newspapers like the New York Times and Chicago Tribune.

While Zip2 got off the ground, Musk literally lived in the office and showered at a local YMCA.

The hard work paid off when Compaq bought Zip2 in a deal worth $341 million (over R4 billion) in cash and stock, earning Musk $22 million (over R300 million).

Musk next started X.com, an online banking company.

He launched the company in 1999 using $10 million of the money he got from the Zip2 sale. About a year later, X.com merged with Confinity, a financial startup cofounded by Peter Thiel, to form PayPal.

Musk was named the CEO of the newly minted PayPal. But it wouldn't last long.

In October 2000, he started a huge fight among the PayPal cofounders by pushing for them to move their servers from the free Unix operating system to Microsoft Windows. PayPal cofounder and then-CTO Max Levchin pushed back, hard.

While Musk was en route to Australia for a much-needed vacation, PayPal's board fired him and made Thiel the new CEO.

"That's the problem with vacations," Musk told Fortune years later about his ill-fated trip in late 2000.

But things worked out for Musk — he made another windfall when eBay bought PayPal in late 2002.

As PayPal's single biggest shareholder, he netted $165 million (over R2 billion) of the $1.5 billion price eBay paid.

Even before the PayPal sale, Musk was dreaming up his next move, including a crazy plan to send mice or plants to Mars.

A lifelong fan of science fiction, Musk even tried to buy decommissioned Soviet missiles for the purpose. But the Russian sellers wanted over R100 million or more for each, and Musk thought he could build his own for less.

In early 2002, Musk founded the company that would be known as Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, with $100 million of the money received from the PayPal sale.

Musk's goal was to make spaceflight cheaper by a factor of ten.

SpaceX's first vehicles were named after Star Wars' Millennium Falcon spaceship.

The rockets were called the Falcon 1 and 9.

Another early vehicle was named after the song "Puff the Magic Dragon."

The name of the spacecraft, the Dragon, was Musk's jab at skeptics who told him SpaceX would never be able to put vehicles into space.

SpaceX's long-term goal is to make colonising Mars affordable.

SpaceX won't file for an initial public offering until what Musk calls the "Mars Colonial Transporter" is flying regularly, he said.

Musk has also been keeping plenty busy here on Earth, particularly with Tesla Motors.

In 2004, Musk made his first investments in Tesla, an electric car company co-founded by veteran startup exec Martin Eberhard.

Musk took an active product role at Tesla, helping develop its first car, the Roadster.

As if that wasn't enough, Musk came up with the idea for SolarCity, a solar energy company.

Musk gave his cousins Peter and Lyndon Rive the working capital to get SolarCity off the ground in 2006.

But back at Tesla, all was not well.

With Eberhard as CEO, Tesla was burning way more cash than it was taking in. In 2007, Musk staged a boardroom coup, first ousting Eberhard from his CEO seat and then from the company's board and executive suites entirely.

In 2008, with the financial crisis seriously limiting his options, Musk personally saved Tesla from bankruptcy.

Musk invested $40 million into Tesla and loaned the company $40 million more. Not coincidentally, he was named the company's CEO the same year.

But between SpaceX, Tesla, and SolarCity, Musk very nearly went broke.

He describes 2008 as "the worst year of my life." Tesla kept losing money, and SpaceX was having trouble launching its Falcon 1 rocket.

By 2009, Musk was living off personal loans just to survive.

Around the same time, Musk was going through a divorce from Justine Musk, a Canadian author with whom he had six sons.

But right around Christmas 2008, things started looking up again.

Musk got two pieces of good news: SpaceX landed a $1.5 billion contract with NASA to deliver supplies into space, and Tesla finally found more outside investors.

By 2010, things had seriously turned around, with Tesla holding a successful initial public offering.

Tesla raised $226 million in the IPO that June, becoming the first car company to go public since Ford in 1956. To get his finances back on track, Musk sold shares worth about $15 million in the offering.

Musk's extraordinary career was starting to get noticed in other circles, too, most notably in Hollywood.

Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark in the "Iron Man" movies is at least partially based on Musk. Musk even had a cameo in "Iron Man 2."

All the while, Musk's personal life has been in continual flux.

In 2008, Musk started dating actress Talulah Riley. They got married in 2010 and divorced in 2012. In July 2013, they remarried. In December 2014, Musk filed for a divorce but withdrew the paperwork. In March 2016, Riley filed for divorce.

And in August of 2017, Aquaman actress Amber Heard broke it off with Musk after a year of dating.

He lamented in a Rolling Stone interview late last year how difficult the breakup was for him.

Work was going well, though, particularly at SpaceX.

By the end of 2015, SpaceX had made 24 launches on assignments like resupplying the International Space Station, setting lots of records along the way. In 2016, the SpaceX Falcon 9 made the first successful water landing of a reusable orbital rocket.

The Falcon Heavy, the successor to the Falcon 9 and the most powerful rocket SpaceX has built to date, completed a successful maiden launch in February 2018.

The Falcon Heavy has three reusable boosters.

The Falcon Heavy carried a unique payload: A dummy dubbed "Starman" and Musk's personal cherry red Tesla Roadste were launched towards Martian orbit.

Musk didn't stop coming up with new ideas, such as the Hyperloop.

A super-high speed train that travels in a vacuum tube, the Hyperloop could theoretically transport passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes, cutting commutes and traffic congestion down exponentially.

As of 2022, Musk is personally drumming up excitement in The Boring Company, established to dig tunnels, and punting the concept as the best mode of inter-city transport physics allows – unless the distance is better suited to a Starship trip.

In the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop. From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

In late 2015, Musk cofounded OpenAI, a nonprofit dedicated to researching artificial intelligence and ensuring it doesn't destroy humanity.

Musk has expressed concern that the race for better AI could end up sparking a third world war. More recently, Musk announced he was stepping down from the board of OpenAI in February 2018 to avoid any potential conflicts of interest with Tesla, which has made strides into artificial intelligence for its self driving car technology.

In 2017, things got a bit politically rocky for Musk.

Musk joined then US President Donald Trump's business advisory council, a move which caused a huge public backlash. He initially defended the move, saying he would be able to use his proximity to the White House to effect change. But he quit after Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In 2018, there was a new development in Musk's personal life, too — he and musician Grimes struck up a relationship. That didn't make it through 2021.

By the end of 2021, Musk said he and Grimes were "semi-separated" while co-parenting their son X Æ A-Xii (pronounced "X A.I. Archangel").

Grimes later revealed the couple had a second child via surrogacy, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, born in May 2020.

2021 saw Musks personal worth explode.

In October 2021, Musk's personal net worth hit the equivalent of R4.25 trillion, sufficient to fund all operations of the the South African government for two years, and still have money left over.

His wealth ballooned thanks to a big rise in the Tesla share price, the source of much of his wealth, which became on of the fastest companies ever to hit. $1 trillion valuation.

In late March, Musk said he was giving "serious thought" to creating a Twitter alternative.

That came after comments about the lack of free speech on Twitter.

He neglected to mention he had already started buy Twitter shares - in January.

Later filings revealed that Musk had started to buy Twitter shares in January.

Because he had reached a 5% stake by 14 March, he had a duty to inform the US Securities and Exchange Commission that he was a significant shareholder. Made public, that news would likely have driven up the Twitter share price. But Musk waited another 10 days, during which he benefitted from buying more shares, relatively cheaply – something that may yet come to bite him.

His then 9.2% stake only became public knowledge on 4 April.

Musk was going to join Twitter's board. Then, suddenly, he wasn't.

Twitter on 5 April roundly welcomed Musk's imminent ascension to its board – citing conversations in previous weeks – but before a week was up announced he had decided not to take up the board seat after all, and welcomed that decision too.

By 14 April, Musk offered to buy the company outright, something dismissed as an idle boast by many finance experts, who did not believe he would be able to secure the funding.

On 21 April, Musk announced he had secured the funding.

Twitter was going to fight his takeover bid. Then, suddenly, it wasn't.

As soon as Musk made his offer, Twitter's board adopted a classic "poisoned pill" defence, which would have diluted Musk's stake in a way that would make a leveraged buyout hard, if not impossible.

Just over a week later, the board met with Musk, and heard the details of how he would finance the deal – at a significant premium to Twitter's share price, and analyst forecasts for that share price.

The company soon agreed to his offer of $54.20 per share, valuing the acquisition at $44 billion.

Musk continues to pick fights with powerful people on Twitter.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

During 2022 Musk has challenged Vladimir Putin to a dual, and used a "fat guy" emoji to refer to Bill Gates as the opposite of sexy.

That is on top of his long-standing feud with Jeff Bezos, and more transient fights such as those with the creator of a farting unicorn, with rapper Azealia Banks, the brother of Pablo Escobar, and short sellers.

Musk describes himself as a free-speech "absolutist" – but former employees and those he threatened with lawsuits don't agree.

Musk has fended off shareholders who wanted to gag him, insisting on his First Amendment rights under the American Constitution. He has insisted on his right to call a rescue diver a "pedo guy". He is a self-declared "free speech absolutist".

But former employees say they have been fired for disagreeing with him, and he has a history of making life difficult for bloggers and journalists who publish things he does not like. One Twitter user says Musk offered him $5,000 to stop publishing details of the movements of this private plane.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet. Original reporting by Matt Weinberger and Tanza Loudenback, Business Insider US.)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.