Elon Musk said he was a "special agent" when he donated to the Republican party in January.

An FEC filing shows that Musk listed his employer as the US Secret Service.

He had previously listed aerospace company SpaceX as his employer on political donations.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Elon Musk has already changed his title at Tesla to Technoking - and now he's claiming to work for the Secret Service, too.

The tech billionaire donated nearly $990 to the Republican National Committee across January 7 and 8, and listed his job as a "special agent" at the US Secret Service, per new Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

There is no evidence that Musk has any connection to the US Secret Service.

In donations made between 2018 and 2020, Musk listed his employer as aerospace company SpaceX, apart from one donation where he listed Tesla as his employer. He is the CEO of both companies.

Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Per the new SEC filings, Musk listed his residence as Little Elm, a city in the wider Dallas area. Musk has been one of the driving forces behind the tech migration from Silicon Valley to the Lone Star State, and has said that he is trying to form a new city called Starbase at SpaceX's launch facilities in Texas.



Musk has previously given to both Democrats and Republicans. He has donated to presidential campaigns of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and former President George W Bush, FEC filings show.

He also made 14 donations of $2,800 each on November 2 to a range of both Democrat and Republican senators, including Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan.



