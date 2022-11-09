Executive Insights

Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares following his $44 billion Twitter buyout

Business Insider US
Huileng Tan ,
Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Musk has sold 19.5 million Tesla shares worth nearly $4 billion, days after closing his acquisition of Twitter, regulatory filings show. 
  • Musk sold $20 billion worth of Tesla shares since he disclosed his stake in Twitter in April, per Reuters.
  • Tesla's share price is down about 52% this year so far.
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, has sold 19.5 million of the company's shares worth around $3.95 billion   after he completed his buyout of Twitter, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.

The filings showed Musk disposed his Tesla shares between November 4 to November 8 just days after his deal to Twitter was finalised on October 27.

Musk has sold $20 billion worth of Tesla shares since he disclosed his stake in Twitter in April, according to Reuters. He offered to buy Twitter in the same month.

Tesla shares closed 2.9% lower at $191.30 apiece on Tuesday. They are down about 52% this year so far.
