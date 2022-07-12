Executive Insights

1h ago

add bookmark

Elon Musk says Trump should 'hang up his hat & sail into the sunset'

Business Insider US
Huileng Tan ,

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right.
Getty Images
  • It's time for Trump to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Elon Musk tweeted on Monday.
  • The tweet comes after Trump referred to Musk as "just another bullshit artist" at a rally on Saturday.
  • The Tesla CEO said there should be a "legal maximum age" of 69 for those starting presidential terms.
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

It's time for former US President Donald Trump to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Musk was responding to a tweet from Breitbart News featuring a video of Trump calling the Tesla CEO "another bullshit artist" at a rally on Saturday in Anchorage, Alaska.

At the rally, Trump said Musk had personally told him that he voted for him in 2016. Musk took to Twitter to contest Trump's claim, tweeting "Not true" on July 12 in response to a Bongino Report tweet about the rally. Trump's claim also contradicts comments Musk made at a Miami tech conference in May, where the Tesla CEO said he has voted "overwhelmingly" for Democrats in the past and "might never have voted for a Republican." 

In a thread under the Breitbart News' tweet, Musk added that there should be a "legal maximum age" of 69 for those starting presidential terms.

Trump, who is 76, has been teasing a presidential run for the 2024 election. He was 70 at the time of his inauguration in 2017. On Sunday, Trump wrote on his social-media platform Truth Social that "life begins at 80." 

"President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man," wrote Trump. "There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!"


Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
united statespresidencydonald trumpelon muskpoliticselections
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,729.66
-0.3%
Silver
18.93
-1.0%
Palladium
2,128.00
-1.9%
Platinum
861.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,576
-0.7%
All Share
66,781
-0.7%
Resource 10
61,700
-1.4%
Industrial 25
82,191
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,681
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22188.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure