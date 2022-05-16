Elon Musk praised Netflix for telling employees to 'quit' if they can't work on content they disagree on

Netflix's company culture guidelines say staff should be able to work on content they find harmful.

In response to a tweet about the guidelines, Elon Musk said it was a "good move" by Netflix.

Musk last month said of Netflix: "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."

Elon Musk praised Netflix for its new company culture guidelines that say it might not be the best place for employees who cannot work on content they disagree with or find harmful.

In response to a tweet about the new policy, Musk tweeted: "Good move by @netflix."

Netflix recently updated its company culture guidelines for the first time since 2017 to include a new section titled "Artistic Expression."

"Not everyone will like—or agree with—everything on our service," the guidelines say, adding "we let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices."

"As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you," they continue.

Netflix's policy change came after the platform experienced a record loss of subscribers, which the company attributed to increased competition, password sharing, and factors like inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Musk blamed the loss of subscribers on Netflix being "woke," writing on Twitter: "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."

It's unclear exactly what content the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire was referring to, but he said in a follow-up tweet: "Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?"

Netflix came under fire from some of its own employees in October for airing a comedy special from Dave Chappelle in which he made transphobic comments. The special was not removed from the streaming service despite protests.

Musk's views on content moderation have been under increased scrutiny since announcing last month he will buy Twitter in a $44 billion deal and make it a haven for free speech.



