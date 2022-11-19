Trending

Elon Musk posts pictures with engineers as they leave a Twitter 'code review' at 01:30

Sam Tabahriti ,
Elon Musk has lost hundreds more staff from Twitter this week.
  • Elon Musk posted pictures with engineers at Twitter's San Francisco offices early on Saturday.
  • The billionaire emailed engineers on Friday to ask for help from those who can "write software."
  • He told them to gather on the 10th floor of its headquarters on Friday afternoon. 
Elon Musk posted pictures with engineers at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, saying they were leaving after the billionaire asked those employees who have not resigned to meet with him. 


"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," the billionaire wrote in a Saturday tweet at about 1:30 a.m. PT. 

In a series of emails sent about 24 hours earlier, Musk asked to meet with "anyone who actually writes software" on Friday afternoon. 

He told them to gather on the 10th floor of the building, where he's been working since taking over Twitter on October 27.

Employees were asked to first send Musk a "bullet point summary" of their code for the past six months, along with "up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code."

His memos came after mass resignations following an ultimatum made by the billionaire earlier this week. Musk told employees to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "extremely hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign. 

Some divisions of the company no longer have any employees left, three people told Insider's Kali Hays. The New York Times also reported that another 1,200 employees resigned following Musk's ultimatum

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.
