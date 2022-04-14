Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright.

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright for $54.20 per share, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Thursday.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said.

"However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash," he added. Musk's offer came just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company’s board.

According to Reuters Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share, represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's more than 9% stake in the company was made public.

Twitter’s shares jumped 12% in premarket trading.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk said.

Earlier this week, Musk said he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter’s board, just as his tenure was about to start. Taking the board seat would have prevented him from a possible takeover of the company.

