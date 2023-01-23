Elon Musk increased security for his 76-year-old dad in South Africa amid kidnapping fears, report says

Elon Musk has escalated security for his father in South Africa over kidnapping fears, per The Sun.

Errol Musk told the newspaper the upgrade was needed following four break-ins last year.

A new security system included high-tech cameras, electric fencing, and 24-hour armed guards.

Elon Musk appears to be concerned that he or members of his family face the threat of being abducted.

His 76-year-old father, Errol, told The US Sun that his son increased his own security with more armed guards following "recent threats".

On Wednesday Elon Musk said that people posting his live location or travel plans was "becoming a security issue." He also previously quipped that the $44 billion takeover of Twitter "won't increase my life expectancy."





Olympian Caitlyn Jenner tweeted him on December 3 last year to warn him about becoming "public enemy number one to some very very bad people."

Musk, who responded to Jenner that "recent events make that super clear," said the following day on a Twitter Space he should probably "increase his security."

Errol Musk told The Sun said he feared for his son's safety despite him being protected by "100 security guards."

The Tesla CEO also decided to upgrade his father's security system at his home in South Africa by adding a high-tech camera system, electric fencing, and 24-hour armed guards, Errol Musk told the outlet.

The 76-year-old said the security upgrade was needed following four break-ins last year.

Elon and Errol Musk didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.



