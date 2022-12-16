Elon Musk hasn't filed police report on 'crazy stalker' incident which sparked journalists' Twitter suspensions

The LAPD says Elon Musk hasn't filed a police report about the "crazy stalker" who followed his son.

Musk tweeted that the man had followed a car containing his son X Æ A-Xii, believing Musk was inside.

Musk says he is taking legal action against the student behind an account that tracks his private jet.

Elon Musk hasn't filed a police report about the stalking incident which sparked the suspensions of journalists' Twitter accounts, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The billionaire said that a car carrying his two-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, was followed by a "crazy stalker" who thought it was Elon in the vehicle. He added that they blocked the car from moving and climbed onto its hood.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said "LAPD's Threat Management Unit is aware of the situation and Tweet by Elon Musk and is in contact with his representatives and security team." "No crime reports have been filed yet," it added.

The Twitter CEO said "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Musk then shared a video of the masked person who he said followed his son, and the car's license plate.

Twitter changed its rules around the same time, citing "an increased risk of physical harm."

Journalists from the likes of CNN, The Washington Post, and New York Times were all suspended from Twitter on Thursday evening, after sharing links to ElonJet's Instagram or Mastodon accounts. However, some of the reporters say they never shared such links, like independent journalist Aaron Rupar. He told Insider's Erin Snodgrass: "That leaves me inferring I guess it was something critical I posted of Elon."

