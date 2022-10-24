'Elon, The Everywhere' - Washington worries about Musk's growing presence in global affairs, report says

Elon Musk's influence in global affairs has some officials worried, The Washington Post reported.

Musk has kept in touch with foreign officials while staying away from Washington, per the Post.

US officials have become increasingly aware of his relationships with foreign governments.

State and federal governments have poured billions into Elon Musk's science and business ventures and offered the tech CEO lucrative and exclusive government contracts over the past 20 years. But some officials now worry Musk holds too much influence in foreign affairs and are seeking to curb his influence in Washington by funding his business competitors, according to a Washington Post report.

"Elon, The Everywhere," one White House official told the Post. "He believes he is such a gift to mankind that he doesn't need any guardrails, that he knows best."

While Musk has publicly feuded with President Joe Biden over the last year, he's also been keeping in touch with more foreign prime ministers and presidents as his disapproval of Washington becomes more public, sources close to Musk told the Post.



Musk has publicly met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other foreign leaders, raising conflict of interest questions. For example, after Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer claimed that Musk met with Russian President Vladimir Putin — which Musk denies — he began promoting the idea that Ukraine should concede Crimea to Russia, a talking point popular among Putin loyalists and other Russian officials.

Musk declined to comment to the Post.

Sources also told the Post they were concerned with national security issues that come with Musk's many business relationships.

According to a Bloomberg report published Friday, the Biden administration is looking into ways to investigate Musk's $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter as a result of the multiple foreign entities that have invested in the deal.

Investors include Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Binance Holdings, founded by Chinese businessman Changpeng Zhao.

The Starlink internet network could also receive a national security review after officials became uncomfortable with Musk's plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine, according to unnamed sources who spoke with Bloomberg.

Government officials have bolstered Musk's competitors in an effort to reduce their reliance on his businesses, the Post report said. This includes funding competitors to Space X, like Boeing's Starliner, encouraging more electric vehicle makers to compete with Tesla, and looking at replacements for Starlink in Ukraine.

"There's not just SpaceX. There are other entities that we can certainly partner with when it comes to providing Ukraine what they need on the battlefield," a Pentagon press secretary said on Oct. 14.

The Post report notes, however, that there is still a large interest from the US government to work with Musk.

"One thing is clear: Musk believes he knows best, and he will do whatever he wants — and that can be good and it can be bad," a member of Congress told the Post.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.



