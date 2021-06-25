Hannibal Hanschke Pool / Getty Images



Elon Musk appeared to renew his support for dogecoin, tweeting approvingly to the token's founder.

He also trolled bitcoin bulls, joking with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about his latest project.

Musk was a key driver of the bitcoin boom but has turned against the token due to its energy use.

Elon Musk appeared to renew his support for meme cryptocurrency dogecoin on Thursday night, in a tweetstorm that also saw him troll bitcoin bulls, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Billy Markus, one of the founders of dogecoin, tweeted that "$DOGE is at its best when it's funny." He said: "When people get too serious or militant about it, for me, that ruins its charm. Keep $DOGE fun and absurd."

Musk appeared to give his seal of approval to the message, tweeting an emoji of clinking beer glasses. He then also tweeted "#gravitas" in response to a meme about dogecoin, exciting doge fans on Twitter.

The Tesla CEO has tweeted less about cryptocurrencies of late, but also spent some trolling bitcoin fans on Thursday night.

His first target was Jack Dorsey. The Twitter and Square boss tweeted about the "B Word" conference, saying: "We all want to help protect and spread what makes bitcoin open development so perfect."

Musk suggested the B stood for "bicurious," before saying: "Oh right … Bitcoin haha."

Musk has been one of the key drivers of the 2021 crypto boom. Yet he has angered bitcoin fans recently, and contributed to the plunge in the cryptocurrency's price, by halting payments to Tesla in the token because of its "insane" energy use.

Dorsey responded to Musk's tweet saying: "Let's you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities." Musk simply replied: "Lmfao omg."

The Tesla boss then tweeted about bitcoin bulls in general, asking: "How many Bitcoin maxis does it take to screw in a lightbulb?" He then suggested they are too serious, saying: "'That's not funny!' - Bitcoin maxis."

Dogecoin was 11.7% higher over 24 hours on Friday at $0.26442 (R3,701), according to CoinGecko, although most of the cryptocurrency's rally happened before Musk's tweets. Bitcoin was down 1.5% to $34,336 (R480,704), according to Bloomberg data.





