Elon Musk reportedly didn't respond to a follow up about chatting with Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse.

Musk tweeted at the Kremlin last month, inviting Putin to join him on the popular audio app.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Musk didn't respond and called the situation a "misunderstanding."

Elon Musk appears to have had second thoughts about his offer to chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse.

Last month, Musk tweeted at the Kremlin's Twitter account, asking if Putin would join him for a conversation on the popular audio app. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at the time that "It's undoubtedly a very interesting offer, but we need to know what he means, what's he's proposing."

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? February 13, 2021

But it appears that Musk never responded to follow-up questions about the proposed chat, Bloomberg's Ilya Arkhipov and Andrey Biryukov reported on Tuesday.

"Apparently there was some kind of misunderstanding. Most likely, this matter is exhausted," Peskov told reporters, according to Bloomberg.

Clubhouse is an invitation-only social media app that launched last year. The app relies on audio-based social networking where users can join dedicated rooms to discuss topics like business or sports. In recent weeks, Clubhouse has hosted high-profile users including Mark Zuckerberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Clubhouse has raised $110 million from investors including Andreeseen Horowitz and is now valued at around $1 billion.

Musk has been active on Clubhouse, interviewing Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in a bizarre and wide-ranging conversation following the GameStop stock saga last month. Thousands of people tuned in to see the discussion, which was hosted by a Clubhouse talk show called "The Good Time Show," which is formatted similarly to a live podcast.

Musk also said last month that he and longtime friend Kanye West would participate in an interview on Clubhouse. A host from "The Good Time Show" later tweeted that the show was working on scheduling an upcoming interview with Musk and West.