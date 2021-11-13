The Ceres Rail Company's steam train has laid dormant since March 2020.

It resumes service on 28 November, travelling from Cape Town to Elgin.

The Class 19 D steam locomotive, or Dolly as it's affectionally known, departs from Cape Town's foreshore at 07:45.

And arrives at the Elgin Railway Market, which once was an old apple warehouse, around 4 hours later.

The Ceres Rail Company's iconic steam train will resume its travels between Cape Town and Elgin on 28 November, after being halted since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ceres Railway track, which carried its first steam locomotive through the fertile Elgin Valley in 1912, has fallen silent for the past 20 months. Prior to the pandemic, the vintage steam train provided a regular weekend escape back in time, departing from Dockrail Road in Cape Town and chugging its way to the Elgin Railway Market.

The trip takes about four hours, with the train winding its way up Sir Lowry's Pass before descending into Grabouw and the valley below best known for its green tapestry of apple and pear orchards.

After a prolonged absence, the Ceres Rail Company is hosting a grand reopening of the route on the last Sunday of November. It's a special opportunity for media and invited guests to experience the rail and market. Thereafter, regular trips will resume every Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers aboard the Class 19 D steam locomotive – affectionately known as Dolly – will have around three hours to explore the Elgin Railway Market. Originally an old apple warehouse built along the tracks in the 1940s, the present-day market has a steampunk aesthetic, with copper fixtures, ornate balustrades, and old brick walls.

The market hosts a variety of food stalls and retail booths, selling jewellery, genuine leather goods, and even bespoke braai tools. There's a bar that serves local wines, beer, and cider and a wine shop stocked with Elgin and Bot River wines.

The Ceres Rail Company offers five different types of tickets for the return ride from Cape Town to Elgin.

Day Seating in restaurant-type booth costs R625 per person.

Bar Lounge Seating, only available to passengers of the age of 18, costs R625 per person.

Family Coupe, suited for a maximum of three adults, or two adults with two children, offers privacy and costs R1,500 per unit.

The Family Compartment, suited for a maximum of six adults, or four adults with two children, costs R2,900 per unit.

The Observation Car, described as "best seat in the house", is suitable for large groups of up to 28 people, with air-conditioning, optional private bar, optional exclusive catering, and all-round views, costs R850 per person (groups of 15 – 28).

The steam train has a fully licensed bar on board and serves a variety of snacks and refreshments.

The train departs from Harbour Bridge Hotel on Dockrail Road at the Foreshore in Cape Town at 07:45 and arrives at the Elgin Railway Market at 11:30. The trains begins its return journey to Cape Town at 14:15 and arrives back between 17:30 and 18:15.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

