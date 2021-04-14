Egypt seized the Ever Given, demanding the ship's owners pay nearly R15 billion for blocking Suez Canal
Officials in Egypt have seized the Ever Given as authorities in the country demand the ship's owners pay nearly $1 billion (R15 billion) for blocking the Suez Canal for several days last month.
Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) seized the ship on Tuesday, according to Ahram Online.
Egyptian authorities have sued the Ever Given's owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., for $900 billion, saying the ship caused damage to the canal and lost business.
Ryu Murakoshi, a spokesman for the company, told the Wall Street Journal that Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd is in "negotiations on compensation."
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes