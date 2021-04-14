Officials in Egypt have seized the Ever Given as authorities in the country demand the ship's owners pay nearly $1 billion (R15 billion) for blocking the Suez Canal for several days last month.

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) seized the ship on Tuesday, according to Ahram Online.

Egyptian authorities have sued the Ever Given's owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., for $900 billion, saying the ship caused damage to the canal and lost business.

Ryu Murakoshi, a spokesman for the company, told the Wall Street Journal that Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd is in "negotiations on compensation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.