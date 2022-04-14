We tasted Beacon, Cadbury, Eggs Galore, and Woolies Easter eggs – and we have a favourite

We put seven marshmallow eggs to a taste test to find the best in the market.

We had high expectations of Beacon's original mmmMallows, but they did not emerge as the winner.

But, its non-traditional mmmMallow won our hearts and had a fruity flavour that went well with the chocolate.

The winner of the taste test did not have a classic yellow yolk.

Marshmallow Easter eggs are a big tradition in South Africa, with the sweet treat selling like hotcakes each year.

The egg-shaped marshmallow, traditionally with a centre representing an egg yolk, is a much-loved treat coated in a layer of chocolate. Although Beacon's original mmmMallows are thought to be the original version, there are many options on shelves in South African retailers.

We taste tasted seven marshmallow eggs from Cadbury, Eggs Galore at Checkers, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, and Beacon.

Cadbury Fluffies



R59.99 for a box of 30.

The chocolate coating is heavier than some Easter eggs; you can even hear the chocolate break as you bite into the egg. The chocolate almost has the potential to overpower the marshmallow.

Unlike most Easter eggs on the market, which traditionally have a yellow yolk, Cardbury's Flufflies have a purple centre, in line with the Cadbury brand's colourway. The marshmallow itself has an airiness that makes it pillowy and puffy, although it doesn't have a distinct taste, except for an unmistakable sweetness.

Eggs Galore at Checkers



Price: R7,99 for a strip of 3

We found the Eggs Galore chocolate mallow eggs at Checkers, and at first glance, they were slightly smaller and less puffy than others in the taste test.

The chocolate coating had no crack, which suggested that it was a thick layer. The sound as you chomp down the chocolate was the loudest in the test.



The marshmallow was soft and pillowy and, unlike others in the test, was less sweet which balanced well with the sweetness of the chocolate. The Eggs Galore egg was a decent mallow egg.

Pick n Pay



Price: R8.99 for a strip of 3

Pick n Pay's eggs had a thick layer of chocolate coating which was also of a slightly deeper hue. It had a snap when breaking and had a good melt in the mouth upon tasting.

The taste of the marshmallows was adequately sweet and had obvious notes of vanilla. The subtle sweetness of the marshmallow worked well with the sweetness of the choc coating.

Beacon Original mmmMallows



R2,49 for 1

The Beacon mmmMalow egg is considered a classic Easter treat when it comes to marshmallow Easter eggs. Its chocolate coating also has a crunch to it but isn't as heavy; it is the sweetest of the bunch in the taste test. The marshmallow has a spring to it and has a distinctly delicious flavour which is pretty sweet.



This marshmallow egg, although a classic, was overpoweringly sweet.

Beacon mmmMallows



Price: R26.99 for a 150g packet

Beacon's chocolate-coated mmmMallows are another version of the brand's Easter eggs, which, unlike the original ones, have a pink centre. They are much smaller in size and they look more like a log than an egg.

The chocolate layer is the thickest of all the eggs in the test and is surprisingly less sweet than Beacon's original version.

The marshmallow was light and puffy, and it had a punchy fruity flavour. Its taste was almost berry-like, which complimented the choc coat well.

Woolworths Marshies



Price: 9.99 for 3

Woolworths' marshmallow eggs have the thinnest chocolate coat compared to others in the taste test. It also had a creamier mouthfeel. The marshmallow had more body and was slightly more dense than the others. Its sweetness was also much more subtle, and so was the vanilla flavour.

Woolworths Caramel Marshies



Price: R59.99 for a box of 24

The mallow's chocolate coat was thinner than most in the taste test and was sufficiently sweet. The marshmallow itself had a lovely spring and did not have a centre as in the other eggs. It was all-around brown in line with the caramel flavour. The taste of the caramel was strong, and it also had hints of toffee.



The verdict



The marshmallow that stood out in the test was Beacon's mmmMallows with a pink centre. Its flavour was the defining factor. It had hints of berries which made its flavour pleasantly fruity.

