Court rules that lockdown curfew must be lifted immediately in the Netherlands
- The Netherlands must lift its curfew immediately, the Dutch Court of Justice in the Hague ruled Tuesday.
- The use of a law to impose a curfew during emergencies was illegitimate in this case, the Rechtbank said.
- The curfew violates people's rights to freedom of movement and privacy, it added.
The Netherlands' Covid-19 curfew must be lifted immediately, the Dutch Court of Justice in the Hague ruled Tuesday.
The case was brought forward by a group known as the Virus Truth Foundation.
The curfew violated people's rights, the Rechtbank said in a statement.
It had been introduced through an act that allows the cabinet to impose a curfew in exceptional circumstances, without first having to go through the normal legislative process.
Because Dutch authorities had previously discussed introducing a curfew, it didn't meet the necessary urgency requirements, the judge ruled.
The curfew was not an emergency situation in the same way that, for example, a dyke breach would be, the court added.
