The Netherlands' Covid-19 curfew must be lifted immediately, the Dutch Court of Justice in the Hague ruled Tuesday.

The case was brought forward by a group known as the Virus Truth Foundation.

It had been introduced through an act that allows the cabinet to impose a curfew in exceptional circumstances, without first having to go through the normal legislative process.

Because Dutch authorities had previously discussed introducing a curfew, it didn't meet the necessary urgency requirements, the judge ruled.

The curfew was not an emergency situation in the same way that, for example, a dyke breach would be, the court added.

