A California woman was charged after dragging her daughter along the road in a car, police say.

Erin Garcia's eight-year-old was clinging to the car to stop her from drunk driving, the report says.

Police charged her with child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and assaulting police.

A California woman dragged her daughter 91 metres along the road as the girl clung to her car in an attempt to stop her drunk driving, police say.

Late on September 16, Erin Garcia was drunk and attempting to drive away from her mother's house in Placentia in California's Orange County when her eight-year-old daughter ran out to try and stop her, according to a release from Placentia Police. The girl was concerned her mother was drunk driving, the report states.

The girl held on to the car's passenger door handle but was dragged away alongside the vehicle for around 91 metres, scraping her legs and feet, the release states.

A male adult onlooker and the girl's grandmother tried to intervene to get 44-year-old Garcia out of the car but failed, police say. The police statement then describes Garcia trying to drive off and also dragging the onlooker a short distance.

Police say they later found Garcia hiding behind bushes in the grandmother's backyard. Garcia kicked out at police when they tried to arrest her, the report states.

The girl and the onlooker were both taken to hospital with moderate injuries, according to the report. Garcia, who lives in the Orange County city of Laguna Niguel, was taken to Orange County Jail and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and battery against an officer, the statement says.

Garcia is due to appear in court Monday, according to CBSLA.

