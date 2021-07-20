As of Tuesday, 20 July, South Africa officially has another national disaster: Drought.

The National Disaster Management Centre officially classified drought as a disaster by notice in the Government Gazette.

Parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and spots deeper in the interior have been hard enough hit to require such a classification, it said.

SA exited a state of drought disaster around this time last year.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

As of Tuesday, 20 July, South Africa is officially dealing with another national disaster: Drought.

The "magnitude and severity" of the drought justifies such a classification, said the National Disaster Management Centre by notice in the Government Gazette.

That puts the national government in charge of co-ordinating the response to the drought, under the same legislation that governs South Africa's pandemic state of disaster – and under which the country has been ruled by decree since the start of the pandemic.

The drought is significant in "some pockets" of other provinces, and in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape, said the centre.

The Eastern Cape government reportedly made a recent "desperate" plea for national help with its drought – without success – as the likes of Nelson Mandela Bay watched dams run empty.

Declaring the drought a national emergency means various state organs are now required to implement contingency plans. But with much of available funding across government spheres redirected to combating Covid-19, it is not clear to what extent typical measures, such as supplying farmers with fodder, can be implemented.

South Africa is no stranger to drought emergencies. Such a state of disaster was declared in March 2020 – not long before the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit SA – and before that in March 2018. Good rains saw the 2020 state of disaster revoked again in July.

The National Treasury intends to review South Africa's approach to funding disaster relief in light of more regular extreme weather events due to climate change. Thought is needed on how to deal with multi-year disasters, such as drought, it warned, whereas the system is built to deal with short, sharp events that require rapid reconstruction of infrastructure after the event.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.