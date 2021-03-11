South Africa has new draft rules to take civil justice (mostly) paperless.

The plan would see PDFs replace paper for pretty much everything that happens within court process, and between lawyers.

But going paperless is not compulsory, and courts would have to provide service desks to help those who are not online scan their documents.

Academics say paper-based systems is a big reason justice is often badly delayed in SA.

Courts have been struggling to adapt to not working in person during the pandemic – and technical trouble has caused long delays.

New draft rules for South Africa's civil justice system will see courts becoming close to paperless – potentially saving a lot of time and trouble – even as a pandemic-induced shift to electronic systems continues to see may hiccups.

The E-rules and amendments to the Uniform and Magistrates' Courts Rules for the Electronic Civil Justice System were published for comment this week, and seem likely to be implemented after mid-year.

They make significant changes to requirements that still routinely see lawyers submit multiple copies of large stacks of documents physically – after printing out electronic documents.

Under the new rules almost all filings and notices would be handled electronically, as long as everyone involved is registered on an e-justice system. Even critical papers that are required in their original format would be scanned for submission, with lawyers responsible for hanging on to actual originals in case they are required.

That would, in theory, bring an end to the loss of critical documents amid chaotic filing systems at many courts.

At the same time electronic documents would be allowed up to the point where they must be physically served, so that a sheriff of the court could print out documents that must be physically handed to a party being sued.

Though the PDFs used in civil cases must be formatted exactly as required for hard copy, they will be allowed to include hyperlinks, either to other pieces of the same document or external resources.

Exactly what the changes would mean within a court hearing is not yet clear. "Trial procedures are contemplated but the rules have not at this stage been prepared," says the Rules Board for Courts of Law, which is responsible for creating procedures.

If the rules are accepted in their current format, any party would be able to serve documents electronically on any other party, as long as they are both registered. But the system would not be compulsory, and courts would be required to run service desks where litigants – including members of the public handling their own matters – would be helped with tasks such as scanning documents to PDF and submitting those electronic versions.

That should mean that court processes could go entirely paperless, without excluding those who don't have access to the necessary technology.

An e-justice system is vital for South Africa, academics have long concurred, and hold the potential to solve problems ranging from long delays in delivering judgments to the poor administration and logistics rife in the system.

SA has recognised electronic signatures as equivalent to paper versions since 2002, and various government departments have inched towards greater online forms and services. The justice system has generally lagged far behind even that slow move.

The disruption to court processes due to the pandemic and lockdown saw everything from hearings to filings shift online suddenly – and chaotically. Lawyers say everything from technical hitches to the technical incompetence of court staff – poorly or not at all trained to use electronic systems – continue to contribute to generally slower justice than they are used to.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

