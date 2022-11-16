Donald Trump officially announces he's running for president in 2024

Donald Trump announced he's running for president again in 2024.

It's Trump's third presidential run; he won his first race against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump's 2024 campaign comes as he faces escalating federal and state criminal investigations.

Donald Trump formally announced on Tuesday evening that he is running again for president, seeking a second term in the White House after the 2020 reelection loss he's repeatedly denied.

The former president won his first term in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Now-President Joe Biden defeated Trump in 2020. Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud, claims that failed repeatedly in courts but that nonetheless helped incite the violent storming of the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

Trump's announcement comes two years before Election Day, and he is the first Republican to throw his hat into the ring. Just before his expected announcement, Trump filed his official paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission — such a step would meet the legal requirements of his comeback campaign.

Trump now enters the field as the presumptive frontrunner for the Republican nomination, with greater name recognition and a larger war chest than any of his potential rivals.

He also goes into the 2024 race facing more federal and state criminal investigations than his potential opponents, with prosecutors scrutinising everything from his handling of highly sensitive government records to his role in the deadly 6 January, 2021, insurrection.

Unlike most former presidents, who cede the spotlight to a new generation of successors after leaving the White House, Trump has sought to maintain control of his party apparatus while out of office and held rallies around the country, fueling expectations that the 76-year-old would run again.

The 'red wave' that wasn't

Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago club in Florida became a mandatory campaign stop for Republican candidates seeking donations and support from the former president ahead of the 2022 midterms. He also handed out dozens of endorsements during the 2022 midterm cycle, playing kingmaker in key races like the battles for the Arizona, Ohio, and Pennsylvania US Senate seats.

Republicans saw the 2022 midterm elections as a prime opportunity to regain power in Washington, DC, especially as Biden's approval ratings remained underwater in most public polling this year. Conservatives sought to rally voters around issues including inflation and the record number of migrant apprehensions at the US-Mexico border. Most political observers had long predicted that a GOP-fueled "red wave" would elect dozens of new members of Congress — flipping the House and potentially the Senate — based on the precedent of a new president's first midterm election cycle being one where voters reject the commander-in-chief's political party and opt for the opposing party.

However, the wave never materialised, as Democrats retained their Senate majority and control of the House currently remains up in the air, a development that has stunned Republicans — who had hoped to use the midterms as a clarion call for reclaiming the White House in 2024. If Republicans eventually regain a House majority, it will be a slim one, which will present challenges for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a Trump ally who is poised make a bid to lead the chamber if the party claims at least 218 seats.

Many of Trump's endorsed candidates lost their general election races, including GOP secretary of state nominees Mark Finchem of Arizona, Kristina Karamo of Michigan, and Jim Marchant of Nevada, all of whom backed the former president's debunked claims about the 2020 election.

Trump-backed candidates Adam Laxalt of Nevada, Blake Masters of Arizona, and Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania all lost their respective Senate races, dashing any hope of a Republican Senate majority in 2023.

Republican author JD Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, but not before the GOP was forced to pour millions of dollars into the contest, diverting resources that could have been used for other races.

And the Georgia Senate race is headed to a 6 December runoff election, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock edging out the Trump-backed GOP nominee, former NFL player Herschel Walker, on Election Day but falling just short of the 50% threshold required for victory. It is unclear what role, if any, Trump will play in the runoff, given that many Republicans still blame his involvement in last year's runoff races, featuring then-Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, for the party losing both seats.

Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender — on Sunday criticised Trump's influence in the 2022 races, stating that the former president had become a drag on the party's efforts to elect more Republicans.

"I think it's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's like three strikes, you're out," Hogan said during a CNN interview. "I'm tired of losing. I mean, that's all he's done."

Trump's candidacy would be highly unique

Trump's will-he-won't-he dynamic has shaped the Republican 2024 field, as allies and potential rising stars in the party waited to see what he would do.

Trump's presidency ended in a cacophony of partisan violence and a historic second impeachment, stemming from the attack on the US Capitol during which his supporters attempted to stop the verification of the 2020 election results.

After months of Trump's insistence that Biden and the Democratic Party had stolen the election from him, thousands of pro-Trump rioters besieged Congress as it formally certified the Electoral College tally that named Biden the winner. At least seven people died in connection with the attack, including one pro-Trump demonstrator who was shot by a Capitol Police officer. In the days after the attack, five Capitol Police officers died, including one who sustained injuries while fighting off the mob, and two who died by suicide.

Trump was impeached for the first time in 2019 by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives over allegations he sought to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its leaders opened investigations into Biden's family. The Senate later acquitted Trump of these charges.

There is only one other precedent in US history for what Trump is seeking to accomplish.

Grover Cleveland, of the National Democratic Party, was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House. He held office from 1885-1889, and again from 1893-1897. Cleveland was ousted after his first term by Benjamin Harrison, a Republican, but made a political comeback four years later.

Former staff writer Kayla Epstein contributed to this report