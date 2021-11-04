South Africa's healthcare workers got priority access to what was then a single-dose J&J vaccine for Covid-19.

Now they are due to get booster shots, as evidence increasingly points to J&J working best as a two-dose vaccine.

But some doctors are not supposed to accept their second doses – because they are already boosted with Pfizer.

They either registered twice, or snuck leftover doses, in order to be SA's first mix-and-match recipients.

There isn't data on whether they can safely receive what will be a third dose now.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Healthcare workers were the first in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with special early access to the J&J vaccine that has since come into general use. Now they will be the first to receive booster vaccine doses, under the Sisonke 2 or Sisonke Boost plan announced this week.



But despite clear evidence that it will provide significant extra protection, some doctors are supposed to decline those extra doses of the J&J vaccine. They will likely do so without explanation, because otherwise they would have to confess to having cheated the system to become South Africa's first mix-and-match vaccine recipients – very much off the books.

Though still administered as a one-dose vaccine, the J&J shot is increasingly considered to be a two-dose vaccine, in much the same way the Pfizer version seems best taken as a three-dose vaccine. South African authorities are satisfied with unequivocal findings that a second dose of J&J is safe, with lessened side effects, and significantly increased efficacy. So, from 8 November, SA healthcare workers are due to receive invitations to become two-dose J&J recipients.

There is just one problem.

"Morale of staff is at an all-time low," the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines told health minister Joe Phaahla in strongly recommending the second-dose plan. "Many have agitated for a booster dose and in some cases have had an unauthorised booster Pfizer-BioNTech."

Those individuals "are strongly encouraged not to accept an additional booster Johnson & Johnson vaccine as there are no safety data for such a schedule and this will also be a waste of vaccines," said government's advisors.

Nobody knows how many there are, but anecdotal evidence suggests the mix-and-match group are mostly doctors, says the department of health's acting director general Nicholas Crisp.

"Some of the doctors used a passport and an ID number to get two different vaccinations. Then we stopped the use of South African passports and allowed only the ID number to be used for South Africans.

"What they then did was, some of them decided to vaccinate themselves with the left-over doses at the end of the day."

Combined and mixed vaccinations have been used in ebola and influenza, and several countries are already mixing vaccines in booster programmes. Several studies have strongly suggested it is a good idea to mix-and-match vaccines, with one finding a mixture (of AstraZeneca, not in use in South Africa, and Pfizer) provides better protection than two doses of Pfizer.

There is not yet data to satisfy authorities of the safety of taking J&J, then Pfizer, then J&J again, hence the cautionary note attached to the Sisonke Booster project: don't do it.

For now, at least, doctors will not need to explain why they choose not to have another J&J shot, and the department of health has shown no appetite to pursue vaccine cheats more broadly.

But those who don't follow the official vaccine schedule could find life increasingly tricky, if vaccine passports become routinely required for access to some spaces – and the definition of who is fully vaccinated shifts to require booster shots.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.