Discovery Vitality members who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will receive 2,500 Vitality points.

That is the equivalent of 25 days worth of exercise.

The points are due to be allocated in October.

The details will be sent to members next month, Discovery said in a statement, but its members need to take no action: those who have been vaccinated will automatically receive their points.

You can earn 100 Vitality points per day by doing standard exercise, Discovery says, so the vaccination allocation is equal to 25 days of exercise.

It is a little below the value of participating in a timed race event, which comes in at 3,000 points, but well above the 1,000 points per year available for a consultation with a dietician.

"Given that vaccination is our best hope of beating the pandemic and restoring our national vitality and way of life, we need to encourage vaccination at scale," said Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender in a statement.



Last week Discovery announced a mandatory vaccine policy for its staff, saying it is a moral imperative.



The policy will extend to anyone who wants to gain entry to a Discovery building, including visitors and contractors, who will be required to either prove they have been vaccinated, or show the results of a recent test for the coronavirus.

Vitality points are allocated in order to drive behavioural change among members, to make them healthier in the case of Discovery Health, and then give members access to perks ranging from discounts on big-ticket items to free cups of coffee.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

