Dis-Chem just gave Baby City a brand refresh, almost two years after acquiring it

Dis-Chem just rebranded its Baby City chain, which it bought in 2020 for R430 million.

The brand has already undergone some significant improvements with the addition of in-store baby wellness clinics.

The group is currently revamping some of the stores, and plans on rolling out more.

Pharmacy and beauty retailer Dis-Chem has just given its Baby City brand a refresh, almost two years after purchasing it in a R430 million transaction which saw it acquire 35 stores.

At the time of the acquisition, Dis-Chem said it wanted to leverage the growing South African baby market, which sees 900,000 babies born annually. Part of its plan was to expand its product categories to add baby gear such as prams, car seats, clothing, and developmental toys, among other essentials, in one specialised destination. The retailer later introduced baby wellness clinics inside Baby City stores, which offer specialised antenatal and baby healthcare with professional nurses on hand within the stores.

This week, as the retailer unveiled its new Baby City logo, it said it has fully integrated the baby brand into Dis-Chem operations.

The group said the brand refresh reinforces Baby City's position as South Africa's leading baby retail destination.

"There has been a comprehensive focus on reinforcing the Baby City brand, which was already well-established as the unrivalled leader in its category, while strengthening the offering to shoppers to continually improve the Baby City customer experience," Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem, said.

The retailer will be rolling out new stores and refurbishing some stores across its network of Baby City stores. Dis-Chem's loyalty card programme has also been extended into Baby City stores.

Last year, it said it was in the process of introducing private label brands inside Baby City

South Africa's baby goods market has experienced significant growth in competition as major retailers bolster their baby offering, even establishing it as a new category within their operations. Retailers such as Clicks and Shoprite are some of Dis-Chem's rivals in the category.

Dis-Chem currently has 36 Baby City stores, with one more planned in the short-term. The retailer also acquired a second baby goods retailer brand called Baby Boom.

Baby Boom, which was founded in the early 1900s, at the time of acquisition had 28 stores across South Africa.

