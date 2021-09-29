Lockdown has allowed criminals to commit a number of crimes, with cash-in-transit robberies, digital crime incidents, and debit card fraud being among them.

This is according to a 2020 annual crime statistics report published by the South African Banking Risk Information Centre.

While credit card fraud decreased significantly, debit card fraud increased by 26.5%.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which depressed an already strained economy, saw an increase in various crimes in the country, with millions of rand lost to debit card fraud.



In its 2020 annual crime statistics report, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) revealed that crimes such as cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, digital crimes, debit card fraud, and robberies of Post Office branches spiked.

Cash-in-transit

Between 2019 and 2020, CIT robbery incidents rose by 22% from 244 incidents to 297 incidents. During April and May last year, however, the incidents decreased significantly thanks to Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

After the relaxing of some lockdown regulation, in June 2020, occurrences spiked again with 40 incidents reported between August 2020 and December last year.

"This increase can be attributed to criminals making up for lost cash opportunities with the lifting of movement restrictions," suggested the report.

According to Sabric, Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of CIT robberies at 46%, followed by the Eastern Cape at 12%. The Northern Cape remained untouched by robbers with 0% incidents reported.

Digital Banking Fraud

Phishing, vishing, and Smishing have become popular go-to methods used by criminals to carry out crimes across digital channels.

The large-scale move to working from home led to technical vulnerabilities that criminals took advantage of.

At the same time more people relied on digital banking since they could not access physical branches. This opened a window of opportunity for criminals to perform criminal activities on banking apps, mobile banking via web browsers, and online banking through other technological gadgets.

Between 2019 and 2020, fraudulent incidents reported across all platforms rose by 33% with a total monetary loss of R305.9 million. Sim swop incidents spiked by 91.35% last year.

Debit card fraud

Although credit card fraud decreased by 27% from 2019 to 2020 as people used debit cards as opposed to buying on credit, this resulted in a spike in debit card fraud.

The total loss in debit card fraud in South Africa added up to R520.5 million last year, a 26.5% increase compared to R411.2 million in 2019.

This, according to Sabric, is attributed to a shift in consumer behaviour during the lockdown where people used online platform more.

"In addition, debit cards were enabled for online purchases, creating new opportunities for scammers to steal card information from bank customers.

"Reports received from the banking industry indicated increases in various phishing and OTP vishing scams where fraudsters used social engineering to obtain customer bank detail information."

50,9% of these debit card fraudulent activities took place in South Africa while 49.1% took place abroad.

