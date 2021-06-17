What seems likely to be certified as the third-biggest gemstone-quality diamond ever found has been unveiled in Botswana.

The Debswana find is smaller only than the Cullinan Diamond, and the Lesedi la Rona found in Botswana five years ago.

Botswana's government, a part owner of Debswana, says it can put the proceeds from the giant rock's sale to good use.

The diamond was first thought to be just another "valueless" rock.

It is not yet certified – and does not yet have a name. But a 1,098 carat diamond found in Botswana seems likely to be recorded as the third largest such gemstone ever discovered, after the Cullinan Diamond found outside Pretoria in 1905, and the Lesedi La Rona, found in Botswana in 2015.

The stone, the size of a child's fist, was presented to the government of Botswana this week by Debswana, the joint-venture company between the government of Botswana and the South African diamond company De Beers.

The stone was at first classed with a pile of valueless rocks that had been due to be discarded, said Debswana. Now the proceeds from its sale has been promised to the people by a government that has described it as symbolic, and hopefully a sign of things to come as its mining sector expands and tools up with sophisticated equipment.

The Cullinan was cut into nine large stones, and 97 "small brilliants", which form part of the British crown jewels.

The rough Lesedi La Rona sold for $53 million, or just under $48,000 per carat in 2017, which suggests the new stone could be worth in the region of R740 million.

The rough stone was cut into the 302.37 carat Graff Lesedi La Rona over 18 months, making it the world’s largest square emerald cut diamond.

Take a look at the giant diamond found in Botswana this month.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi ceremoniously received the stone from Debswana's acting MD Lynette Armstrong – for inspection....



... and photos.

At 1,098 carats, the stone ranks behind only the Cullinan Diamond, and the Lesedi la Rona, also from Botswana.

It has not yet been formally valued. Although carat count is important, so are three other characteristics in what is common referred to as the four Cs: colour, clarity and how it is eventually cut.

The diamond was found at the Jwaneng mine – which translates to English as "a place of small stones".





????????????????'?? ???????????????????????? ???? ?? ?????????? ?????????????? ???? ?????????????????? ????????????Debswana's presentation of the 1,098.30 carat diamond to His Excellency, President Dr @OfficialMasisi at the State House.#BWPresidency???? pic.twitter.com/EfZvBaUnpG — Office of the President| Republic of Botswana. (@BWPresidency) June 17, 2021

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

