A designer who helped roll out FNB's first logo still thinks the 'AK-47' was deliberate

A designer who helped implement FNBs first-ever acacia tree logo at branches in South Africa believes an AK-47, a crocodile, a map of Africa, and a hare were deliberately, if subtly, included.

FNB has always denied that.

Carlo Kaminski recalls opening the package containing the hand-drawn logo.

It was drawn and hand-delivered by a top New York design firm, which then had to work to remove the problematic symbols using fountain pens and tracing paper.

He also doesn't like the new logo much at all.



For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The graphic designer who helped implement First National Bank's (FNB) first-ever acacia tree logo in 1986 believes that the bank briefed a foreign design firm to insert the controversial symbols of an AK-47, hare, crocodile, and map of Africa.

FNB has always denied that.

He's also doesn't like latest logo that does away with the organic tree that gave rise to those allegations.



FNB's new logo was widely mocked on social media immediately upon its release last week. In its most significant branding overhaul in three decades, the bank replaced its once hand-drawn acacia tree with one that some equated to an electrical pylon or the ubiquitous WiFi signal.

The new design is the most dramatic departure from the brand's once iconic and controversial acacia tree.

The original logo, rich in folklore and urban legend, has its roots in the political tensions of late 1980s South Africa. It came about in 1986 when foreign-owned Barclays sold its shares to a consortium of local businesses, including Anglo American and De Beers, for $116 million - who turned it into First National Bank.

As part of the move away from Barclays, then-chef executive Chris Ball oversaw a major rebranding of the UK bank into First National Bank. Central to this was commissioning a new logo from American design and rebranding heavyweights Siegel and Gale.



Siegel and Gale, who have since done similar work for the likes of Nielsen, SAP, McLaren, and the NBA, had a team of top executives hand-deliver the FNB logo to the Johannesburg offices of Pentagraph, a local agency enlisted to implement the new brand identity across the country.

Carlo Kaminski, then head of the art department at Pentagraph, says he was among the first to receive the original version of the controversial logo.

"I'll never forget unwrapping the original logo, and I was quite amazed to see it. It was hand-drawn, with the tree, the circle, the sun," says Kaminski.

Kaminski says the allegedly subversive, pro-ANC symbols, and what was clearly a map of Africa, hidden in the branches were immediately apparent to him. And despite being long before the arrival of email and social media, images spread via fax and traditional media and prompted people to visit bank branches to examine it in person - many of whom agreed.



"From the first moment, we could see the AK-47 and the map of Africa. It was clear, and in my view, it was done deliberately. But it wouldn't have been Siegel and Gayle - if it was deliberate, they would have been under brief from the bank," says Kaminski.

At the time, FNB denied all allegations in a full page newspaper advertisement chronicled by author Arthur Goldstuck in a book on urban legends in South Africa - of which he asserts the insertion of symbols into the FNB logo was one. The advertisement read:

"We have noticed with interest the many positive comments made on the new logo of the Bank. However, we have also noted the speculation that the tree contained amongst other shapes a rabbit and that the rabbit is the emblem of a political group.

Some have even suggested that a rabbit was deliberately inserted for its alleged associations. Although people have appeared to have found some 6 or 7 shapes there was no deliberate insertion of any shapes in the tree."



Chief executive Chris Ball was already under fire from the Apartheid government as an ANC sympathiser, and this left the bank with little choice but to adjust the alleged assault rifle, hare, and crocodile to make them less noticeable. This was a process that Kaminski says was complex for the original designers, given limited technology and the techniques used in the 1980s.

"At the time, we used German Rotring pens with black ink on thick white cards to hand draw logos. When the ink dried, it was very solid and ready for print and was high precision stuff," Kaminski says.

When the controversy hit about the hidden AK-47 and map of Africa, he says Siegel and Gayle had to scramble to correct the logo.



"To make changes when something's been hand drawn with a Rotring pen is a very expensive, time-consuming exercise. And you can only fix it - there was no undo button, so they had to draw the changes over a high-quality tracing paper. They'd lay it over the original artwork, draw the changes in, take away the AK-47 look, and take away the rabbit and the crocodile," he says.

"The designers gum glued changes over the original very carefully, replacing the parts in the logo," he says. "But what baffled me was why they didn't redraw the whole thing at the time."

This is why, despite the controversy, semblances of the symbols remained in the corrected version for decades.

Kaminski's main roll was then to implement the new FNB brand identity in remote towns. In the 1980s, this required he criss-cross the country in a single-propeller plane with a personal assistant by his side. He flew to small towns like Memel, Umhlanga, Nelspruit, and Groblersdal to help them transition from the old Barclays branding to the new FNB bank signage, livery, stationery, and print.



"I remember landing in Memel in the Free State. There was no airport, just a wind direction tube and a rough landing strip. The local Barclays Bank was in a house on the main street with the typical blue Barclays sign with the eagle reversed out in white, hanging above the front gate to the house. This branch served mainly the local farmers in the area, so looks weren't that important, but it nevertheless had to be sampled for the new identity," he recalls.

Since then, Kaminski has continued to work as a designer and is currently completing a book about logos and brands. He's also kept a close eye on the FNB identity and maintains an extensive catalogue of clippings and memorabilia as the logo goes through multiple iterations. FNB has not yet been able to supply copies of its own historical branding, despite a request for this last Friday - but Kaminski's collection includes brand identity books, press clippings, and brochures highlighting the delivery of the original logo to South Africa.

When the new logo came out, he said he "couldn't resist beginning a vector construction and juxtaposing it with the original, very organic, tree".

Like many others, he doesn't like the new FNB image.



"That acacia tree resonated with people, and the bank lost sight of that. I'm astounded that they have departed from that - it's not a tree anymore. It was very African symbolism, and that they lost that entirely tells me they didn't do their homework properly," he says.

"The new symbol certainly looks hi-tech but borders on looking like an ordinary glyph - typical of the symbols one would come across on social media, the WiFi symbol, or one indicating connectivity. Maybe that is their intention, but the problem is, as with most successful brands, there has to be a certain uniqueness about it while still being ultra simple," he says.