Denmark has stopped using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine because of potential serious side effects.

The country has halted use of the vaccine after several cases of blood clots.

But it's not clear yet whether the clots are linked to the vaccine.

The country has halted use of the vaccine after several cases of blood clots among vaccinated people, the Danish health authority said.

Health minister Magnus Heunicke tweeted Thursday that it wasn't yet clear whether the clots were linked to the vaccine.

Questions had been circling over how well the AstraZeneca vaccine worked from the moment its trial results were released.

The vaccine "started with a stumbling start" with its results in November 2020, according to Professor Heidi Larson, director of the Vaccine Confidence Project.

By then, Pfizer and Moderna had already released their trial data, which showed the vaccines had about 90% efficacy, and were widely received as a triumph.

AstraZeneca's results also showed a highly effective vaccine, but prompted questions and confusion thanks to a messy process.

AstraZeneca announced the vaccine's efficacy was 70%, in a press release. Unexpectedly, they said that this figure was an average of two very different results observed in their trials.

They explained that for some trial participants, the efficacy was around 60%. These had received two full doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a subset of trial participants under the age of 55 were given half the planned dose of vaccine, then a full dose later. The vaccine efficacy in that case was a lot higher: 90%.

Initially, there was no explanation. Later the scientists admitted they made a mistake, instilling more doubts.

"The Oxford AstraZeneca phase three trials were not the most definitive of all the studies of all the vaccines" Paul Hunter, professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia told Insider in an interview, "which I think is a big shame".

"These things can happen" in clinical trials, Larson says, "but it sends a signal that things were not that transparent".

The EMA approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in January, almost a month after the UK. After reviewing the data, the EMA said the vaccine is only 60% effective, lower than AstraZeneca's own claims.

