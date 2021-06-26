The WHO says fully vaccinated people should continue to wear face masks in public settings.

The statement comes amid concerns over the quickly spreading Delta variant of Covid-19.

"People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses," a WHO official said.

The World Health Organisation this week said that people should continue to wear face masks and take other measures meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, raising concerns about the quickly spreading Delta variant of Covid-19.

"People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves," said Dr. Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products at the WHO, CNBC reported.

"Vaccine alone won't stop community transmission," she added. "People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you're vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing."

In updated guidance, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May said it wasn't necessary for fully vaccinated people to wear their masks in most indoor or outdoor settings. All 50 American states quickly fell in line with the new guidance, eliminating mask requirements in most settings and scaling back other restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the virus.

Masks are still required on airplanes and public transportation in the US.

South Africa has tightened the requirement for mask wearing in any public setting over time, and those who fail to do so are open to criminal prosecution.

As Insider previously noted, it doesn't appear that the variant causes more severe cases of Covid-19, but it does appear to make the virus more transmissible. About 40 to 50% of Delta variant cases in Israel, which is seeing a surge, are among vaccinated people, Chezy Levy, the director-general of Israel's health ministry said earlier this week.

Still, the vaccine appears to be effective in preventing serious illness and death. Countries facing outbreaks of the variant with low vaccination rates have seen a spike in their Covid-19 death rate that hasn't been seen in countries with high vaccination rates.



