The Delta variant, said to be more transmissible is like 2020's Covid-19, but on steroids, expert.

The variant, first detected in India is "twice as infectious" as the initial strain.

The variant currently makes up more than half of the US' Covid-19 cases .

The more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus is like last year's "Covid-19 on steroids," an expert said.

"We should think about the Delta variant as the 2020 version of Covid-19 on steroids," Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, told CNN in an interview Wednesday.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India and is rapidly spreading in the US, is "twice as infectious" as the original strain of the coronavirus, Slavitt said.

"Fortunately, unlike 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the Delta variant in its tracks: It's called vaccine," said Slavitt.

The Delta variant now makes up more than half of the Covid-19 cases in the US, according to new statistics published this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

