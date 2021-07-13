Mohammed Ghanim Mahdi, who is in charge of the new PCR lab built by a Chinese team of experts, wears protective suit to get ready for work in a lab in Baghdad, Iraq, March 30, 2020.

At least 36 people have died in Nasiriya, Iraq, after a fire engulfed the Covid-19 isolation ward at the Al-Hussein hospital, according to Al Jazeera. Health officials told the outlet that the death toll may rise as many people are still missing, and the ward held up to 60 patients. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi declared a state of emergency in the region and the hospital's manager resigned in response.

The tragedy follows a similar blaze in April, when a fire at a Baghdad hospital, caused by exploding oxygen cylinders, killed 82 people and injured at least 110 people. Protestors gathered outside Al-Nasiriya on Monday, after reports that poorly stored oxygen cylinders again contributed to Monday's fire.


