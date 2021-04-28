The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police cancelled an event with controversial police trainer Dave Grossman.

This comes after video resurfaced of him telling a group of cops that killing people can lead to having great sex.

Grossman, director of the "Killology Research Group," made the comment in 2015 as part of a training session.

Grossman, director of the "Killology Research Group," made the comment in 2015 as part of a training session filmed for the 2016 police militarization documentary "Do Not Resist."

As part of the training session, Grossman said that cops have "the best sex" after a gunfight where the "bad guy's down."

"Both partners are very invested in some very intense sex," he said in the course . "There's not a whole lot of perks that come with this job. You find one, relax and enjoy it."

Video of the comment circulated online last week.

Dave Grossman, who trains police departments across the nation, tells a group of cops, the best sex is after killing a person. He calls it a â€œperk of the job,â€ followed by laughter from the police in attendance. This is policing in America. pic.twitter.com/QkaEVOQcUX — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 22, 2021

Grossman's "Bulletproof Mind" course is taught in police agencies across the country. In the course, he teaches law enforcement officers militarized tactics and tells officers to see themselves as "at war" on the streets.

The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police was set to have Grossman at an event in May at a Novi evangelical church, according to the Detroit Free Press. The agency told The Free Press that it canceled the event after getting complaints about the video that circulated online.

