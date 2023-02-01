The Dallas Zoo's missing monkeys were found inside a closet in an abandoned house, police say

Duo of missing emperor tamarin monkeys have been found inside a closet at an abandoned house.

Zookeepers found their cage "intentionally compromised."

Earlier this month, a clouded leopard was missing for several hours and an endangered vulture died.

The Dallas Zoo's duo of missing emperor tamarin monkeys have been found inside a closet at an abandoned house, police said.

The monkeys had been missing since Monday, when zookeepers found their cage "intentionally compromised." Dallas PD officers said in a statement to Insider that they located the monkeys in a closet at an empty home in Lancaster, Texas, near Dallas.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found," zoo officials said in a statement to Insider. "DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening.





On January 13, a clouded leopard named Nova was missing for several hours before being located on the zoo grounds. Police believe someone had intentionally cut the leopard's habitat and that a similarly "suspicious" tear was made in an enclosure containing langurs, a type of monkey native to Africa and Asia, but that all the monkeys were accounted for.

About a week later, an endangered vulture at the zoo died under "unusual" circumstances.