From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022

2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world.

Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets.

The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto.

In February, crypto exchange FTX made its US Super Bowl debut with a commercial featuring "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David.

By December, the exchange had collapsed — and its disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had been arrested and was facing eight criminal charges in the US.

All in all, 2022 was a brutal year for digital assets, as rising interest rates and high-profile bankruptcies helped feed a broad and deep selloff in the market.

Here are nine crazy stories that rocked crypto this year: