Passenger who is suing a cruise company says it was 'probably stupid' to believe the ship was Covid-free

Susan Karpik is suing a cruise company and operator over their handling of Covid-19 on board a ship.

She said it was "probably very stupid" of her to believe the ship was free of the virus when she boarded.

Karpik is the lead plaintiff in a class action against the cruise company, Carnival and operator, Princess Cruise Lines.

The Guardian reported that the woman, Susan Karpik, told the court she had been naive to believe the the Ruby Princess would be able to keep Covid-19 off the ship.

Karpik, a former nurse, is the lead plaintiff in a class action against the charter company, Carnival Australia, and the operator of the Ruby Princess, Princess Cruise Lines, per the outlet.

Giving evidence in the Australian federal court on Monday, Karpik said: "We had assumed there was no coronavirus on that ship when we boarded … and I recognise now it was probably very stupid of us to have that view."

Karpik also told the court that her son-in-law, who is a doctor, warned her before she left for the cruise in March 2020 that the ships "were Petri dishes and the risk of infection was high for any illness."

Carnival and Princess Cruise Lines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

However, Carnival has indicated it will defend the claims in court, according to the Guardian.

Karpik alleges that the company failed to take reasonable care of the passengers on board the Ruby Princess. This includes her husband, Henry Karpik, who suffered serious illness after contracting the virus, per the Guardian.

The Ruby Princess recorded hundreds of positive Covid cases in March 2020. The Guardian reported that 663 out of the 1,679 Australians on board tested positive for the virus, and 28 people later died from the outbreak.

A US couple on board the ship previously accused Princess Cruises and local health officials of covering up infections on board the cruise ship, Insider reported.








