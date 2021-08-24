The crowds at Kabul airport are so large they can be seen in satellite photos
- Satellite images showed large crowds at Kabul's international airport on Monday.
- Several people have died at the airport this past week while trying to flee the country.
- Thousands have tried to leave after the Taliban took over the country on August 15.
Satellite images showed large crowds of people in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
More than a week after the Taliban took over on August 15. thousands of people in Afghanistan are still rushing to get out of the country.
In previous days, chaos at the airport led to multiple deaths.
A stampede on Sunday led to the deaths of seven people and several others died last week after clinging onto a departing plane.
More than 37,000 people have been evacuated by the US and its allies so far.
There is an August 31st deadline for the US to withdraw from Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden said he wanted to extend the deadline in order to evacuate more people.
Some lawmakers don't think it's possible to get everyone out by the end of the month.
"I think it's possible, but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, the number of SIV's, the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil society leaders, women leaders," House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff told reporters on Monday. "It's hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month."
Afghans who helped the US are at risk of being killed by the Taliban.
A US Marine who spent more than five years working to get his interpreter out of the country told Insider that the Taliban had threatened to kill him for working with the US.
While the group said it wouldn't retaliate against those who worked with America, many don't believe them.
