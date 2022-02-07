South Africa has a brand new critical skills list, which identifies fields in which immigrants will be prioritised.

The list is intended to make it easier for air traffic controllers, call centre operators (who speak Mandarin) and data scientists to move to South Africa.

The list contains 101 job descriptions.

South Africa recently gazetted its critical skills list for purposes of immigration, identifying a total of 101 jobs that should – in theory – give qualified foreigners a fast-track to a working visa or permanent residence in SA.

The department of home affairs has been closing immigration loopholes amid anti-foreigner rhetoric and threats against businesses that employ foreigners.

Those with critical skills must still show "a solid offer of employment" in applying for a work visa.

The critical skills list was last updated in 2014, and a new draft list was published in February 2021.

That draft has changed substantially, with plans to add chefs to the critical list scrapped, though university lecturers did make the cut.

Jobs on the list are supposed to be critical to national objectives, without the prospect that enough people can be trained locally fast enough to meet the demand.

These are the 101 jobs that South Africa will accept applications for critical skills visas or permanent residence permits.

Director (Enterprise /Organisation)(medium enterprises or larger)

Determines, formulates, and reviews the general policy program and the overall direction of an organisation, within the framework established by a board of directors or a similar governing body.

Policy and Planning Manager

Plans, develops, organises, directs, controls and coordinates policy advice and strategic planning within organisations.

Corporate General Manager (medium enterprises or larger)

Plans, organises, directs, controls and reviews the day-to-day operations and major functions of a commercial, industrial or other organisation (excluding government or local government) through departmental managers and subordinate executives.

Programme or Project Manager

Plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinates special programmes or projects.

Quality Systems Manager

Plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinates the deployment of quality systems and certification processes within an organisation.

Customer Service Manager (Business Process Outsourcing sector)

Plans, administers and reviews customer services and after-sales services and maintains sound customer relations.

Research and Development Manager

Plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinate research and development activities within organisations.

Manufacturing Operations Manager

Plans, organises, directs and controls the manufacturing activities of an organisation including physical and human resources. Measures performance, quality and implements continuous improvement strategies.

Engineering Manager

Plans, organises, directs, and controls the manufacturing activities of an organisation including physical and human resources. Measures performance, quality and implements continuous improvement strategies.

Supply and Distribution Manager

Plans, administers and reviews the supply, storage and distribution of equipment, materials and goods used and produced by an organisation, enterprise or business.

Chief Information Officer

Plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinates the ICT strategies, plans and operations of an organisation to ensure the ICT infrastructure supports the organisation's overall operations and priorities.

Data Management Manager

Plans, coordinates, and supervises all activities related to the design, development, and implementation of organizational data base [sic] systems.

Environmental Manager Plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinates the development and implementation of an environmental management system within an organisation by identifying, solving and alleviating environmental issues such as pollution and waste treatment in compliance with environmental legislation and ensures corporate sustainable development.

Call or Contact Centre Manager

Manages the performance of call centre workers, processes and technology against financial and non-financial operational targets.

Physicist

Studies matter, space, time, energy, forces and fields and the interrelationship between these physical phenomena to further understanding of the laws governing the behaviour of the universe, and seeks to apply these laws to solve practical problems and discover new information about the earth and the universe.

Climate Change Scientist

Evaluate scientific data [and] carries out research on the climate to create predictive models of likely changes in the earth's climate, and concomitant impacts on natural ecosystems and civilisation.

Chemist Studies the chemical and physical properties of substances, and develops and monitors chemical processes and production.

Geologist

Studies the composition, structure and other physical attributes of the earth to increase scientific knowledge and to develop practical applications in fields such as mineral exploration, civil engineering, environmental protection and rehabilitation of land after mining.

Geophysicist

Studies the composition, structure and other physical attributes of the earth, locates minerals, petroleum or ground water, and detects, monitors and forecasts seismic, magnetic, thermal and oceanographic activity.

Materials Scientist

Studies the properties and uses of non-metallic materials and advises on the technical aspects of their manufacture and processing.

Mineralogist

Studies the chemistry, crystal structure, and physical (including optical) properties of minerals.

Hydrologist

Research the distribution, circulation and physical properties of underground and surface waters; and the form and intensity of precipitation, its rate of infiltration into the soil, movement through the earth, and its return to the ocean and atmosphere.

Oceanographer

Studies the physical, chemical and biological properties of the ocean water masses.

Actuary

Analyses mathematical, statistical, demographic, financial or economic data to predict and assess the long-term risk involved in financial decisions and planning.

General Biologist

Studies the origin, anatomy, physiology, reproduction and behaviour of living organisms and the ways in which they interact with the environment in which they live.

Biotechnologist

Studies the anatomy, physiology and characteristics of living organisms and isolated biological molecules, and develops new materials for applying to a range of purposes.

Microbiologist

Studies microscopic forms of life such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa.

Zoologist

Studies the anatomy, physiology, characteristics, ecology, behaviour and environments of animals.

Agricultural Scientist

Studies commercial plants, animals and cultivation techniques to enhance the productivity of farms and agricultural industries.

Food and Beverage Scientist

Studies the physical and chemical properties of food and beverages and develops new and improved food and beverage products, and sets standards for producing, packaging and marketing food and beverages.

Conservation Scientist

Develops and implements programs and regulations for the protection of fish, wildlife and other natural resources.

Environmental Scientist

Studies and develops policies and plans for the control of factors which may produce pollution, imbalance or degradation of the environment.

Industrial Engineer

Investigates and reviews the utilisation of personnel, facilities, equipment and materials, current operational processes and established practices, to recommend improvement in the efficiency of operations in a variety of commercial, industrial and production environments.

Industrial Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing industrial engineering technologies and applies them in the testing and implementation of industrial engineering projects.

Civil Engineer

Plans, designs, organises and oversees the construction and operation of civil engineering projects such as structural, transportation or hydraulic engineering systems.

Civil Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing engineering technologies and applies them in the testing and implementation of civil, mechanical, electrical or electronic engineering projects.

Mechanical Engineer

Plans, designs, organises and oversees the assembly, erection, operation and maintenance of mechanical and process plant and installations.

Mechanical Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing mechanical engineering technologies and applies them in the testing and implementation of mechanical engineering projects.

Aeronautical Engineer

Performs and supervises engineering work concerned with the design, development, manufacture, maintenance and modification of aircraft for flight.

Aeronautical Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing engineering technologies relating to the design and construction of aircraft for flight.

Naval Architect

Designs, constructs and repairs ships, boats, other marine vessels and offshore structures, both civil and military.

Chemical Engineer

Designs and prepares specifications for chemical process systems and the construction and operation of commercial-scale chemical plants, and supervises industrial processing, fabrication and manufacturing of products undergoing physical and chemical changes and related technologies.

Chemical Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing chemical engineering technologies and applies them in the testing and implementation of chemical engineering projects.

Mining Engineer

Plans and directs the engineering aspects of locating and extracting minerals (excluding petroleum) from the earth.

Metallurgist

Researches, develops, controls and provides advice on processes used in extracting metals from their ores, and processes used for casting, alloying, heat treating or welding refined metals, alloys and other materials to produce commercial metal products or develop new alloys and processes.

Biomedical Engineer

Combines biology, engineering and medicine to help solve medical and scientific health problems.

Quantity Surveyor

Estimates and monitors construction costs from the feasibility stage, through tender preparation, to the construction period and beyond.

Agricultural Engineer

Performs and supervises engineering work related to the use and development of agricultural land, buildings, machines and equipment.

Agricultural Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing engineering technologies relating to the use and development of agricultural land, buildings, machines and equipment.

Electrical Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing electrical engineering technologies and applies them in the testing and implementation of electrical engineering projects.

Energy Engineer

Plans, designs, organises and oversees the construction or remodelling of energy generation plants and designs, develops, or evaluates energy related projects to reduce energy costs or improve energy efficiency.

Energy Engineering Technologist

Analyses and modifies new and existing engineering technologies relating to the design and construction of nuclear reactors and auxiliary facilities.

Electronics Engineers

Designs, develops, adapts, installs, tests and maintains electronic components, circuits and systems used for computer systems, communication systems and other industrial applications.

Architect

Designs buildings and advises on the procurement of buildings, provides concepts, plans, specifications and detailed drawings. and negotiates with builders.

Urban and Regional Planner

Develops and implements plans and policies for the controlled use of urban and rural land, and advises on economic, environmental and social needs of land areas.

Multimedia Designer

Plans, designs and develops the production of digitally delivered information, promotional content, instructional material and entertainment through online and recorded digital media using static and animated information, text, pictures, video and sound to produce information and entertainment tailored to an intended audience and purpose.

Nurse Educator

Designs, plans, implements and evaluates the delivery of nursing education and staff development programs, and manages educational resources.

University Lecturer - Senior Lecturer and above

Lectures students and conducts tutorials in one or more subjects within a prescribed course of study at a university and conducts research in a particular field of knowledge. (Limited to specified categories.)

FET Phase School Teacher (Grades 10-12) Only for STEM subjects

Teaches one or more subjects at FET phase, including subjects intended to prepare students for employment in specific occupational areas as well as vocational.

Senior Phase School Teacher (Grades 8 - 9) — only for STEM subjects

Teaches one or more subjects at FET phase of schooling.

Tax Professional

Analyses, reports and provides advice on taxation issues to tax entities, prepares and reviews tax returns and reports and handles disputes.

External Auditor

Designs and operates information and reporting systems, procedures and controls to meet external financial reporting requirements.

Forensic Accountant

Examines financial records to detect and deter fraud and white-collar crime.

Investment Analyst

Analyses individual securities, industries and the economy, publishes reports and makes recommendations regarding investments.

Investment Manager

Manages a portfolio of securities, in which he/she may exercise his/her own discretion, on behalf of clients.

Investment Advisor

Advises clients in respect of securities and other financial investments and instruments.

Business Development Officer

Supports the coordination, implementation, monitoring and reporting of local economic development initiatives in conducive environment for entrepreneurs and businesses, encouraging investment, job opportunities to improve the economy and social upliftment of an area.

Policy Analyst

Collects and analyses information and data to produce intelligence for public or private sector organisations to support planning, operations and human resource functions.

Corporate Treasurer

Manages corporate funding, liquidity and financial risk associated with the profitable development and operation of an organisation. May be involved in acquisitions, disposals and joint ventures.

Organisational Risk Manager

Advises organisations on assessment processes to determine actual and potential risks pertaining to the organisation as a total entity.

Internal Auditor

Evaluates and improves the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes within an organisation.

Occupational Instructor (Air-Traffic Space)

Conducts and assesses training and development to ensure management and staff acquire the skills and develop the competencies required by an organisation to meet organisational objectives.

Market Research Analyst

Determines the market for new goods and services, develops advertising strategies, and evaluates the best business sites for commercial organisations.

ICT Systems Analyst

Evaluates processes and methods used in existing ICT systems, proposes modifications, additional system components or new systems to meet user needs as expressed in specifications and other documentation.

Data Scientist

Data Scientist [stet] collect large amounts of unruly data and transform it into a more usable format. They Solve [stet] business-related problems using data driven techniques, [stet] They work with a variety of programming languages, including SAS, R and Python. They look for patterns in data, as well as spotting trends that can help businesses. Data Scientists use the most powerful programming systems and the most efficient algorithms to solve problems.

Software Developer

Researches, analyses and evaluates requirements for existing or new software applications and designs, develops, tests and maintains software solutions.

Programmer Analyst

Designs, develops, modifies documents and tests, implements, installs and supports software applications and systems.

Developer Programmer

Interprets specifications, technical designs and flow charts, builds, maintains and modifies the code for software applications, constructs technical specifications from a business functional model, and tests and writes technical documentation.

Multimedia Specialist

Creates and manipulates computer animation, audio, video and graphic image files into multimedia programs to produce data and content for information kiosks, multimedia presentations, web sites, mobile telephone resources, electronic gaming environments, e- commerce and e-security solutions, and entertainment and education products.

Applications Programmer

Writes and maintains programmable code of software applications and operating systems.

Computers Quality Assurance Analyst

Installs software and hardware and configures operating system software in preparation for testing and conduct testing.

Computer Network and Systems Engineer

Plans, develops, deploys, tests and optimises network and system services taking responsibility for configuration management and overall operational readiness of network systems, especially environments with multiple operating systems and configurations, and provides troubleshooting and fault-finding services for network problems.

Network Analyst

Researches and analyses network architecture, recommends policies and strategies for designing, planning and coordinating an organisation's network such as the total system environment and architecture. May also perform operational tasks such as monitoring system performance, software and hardware upgrades, backups, support and network maintenance.

ICT Security Specialist

Establishes, manages and administers an organisation's ICT security policy and procedures to ensure preventive and recovery strategies are in place, and minimise the risk of internal and external security threats.

Economist

Performs economic research and analysis; develops and applies theories about production and distribution of goods and services, and people's spending and financial behaviour; and provides advice to governments and organisations on subjects relating to economic policies.

Chemistry Technician

Performs laboratory tests on organic and inorganic chemicals, analyses test data and carries out technical functions in support of chemists or chemical engineers and technologists in a wide variety of areas such as fuels, pharmaceuticals, paints, metals, plastics, textiles, detergents, paper, fertilisers and cosmetics.

Town Planning Technician

Provides technical support to town planners by preparing and maintaining plans, documents, charts, photographs, tables, reports, and exhibition material for projects, public meetings and committees related to the controlled use of urban and rural land.

Electronic Engineering Technician

Conducts tests of electronic systems, collects and analyses data, and assembles circuitry in support of electronics engineers and engineering technologists.

Mechanical Engineering Technician

Conducts tests of mechanical systems, collects and analyses data, and assembles and installs mechanical assemblies in support of mechanical engineers and engineering technologists.

Draughtsperson

Prepares technical drawings, maps and illustrations from sketches, measurements and other data, and copy final drawings and paintings onto printing plates in support of architects, engineers and engineering technologists. Note: the terms drafting technician or drafting officer can be used interchangeably.

Air Traffic Controller

Ensures the safe and efficient movement of aircraft in controlled airspace and aerodromes by directing aircraft movements.

Inbound Contact Centre Consultant

Provides expert response to complex customer enquiries according to agreed key performance indicators. (Only with first language speaking and translating capabilities in the following languages: German, [Swiss German], Flemish, Greek, Swedish, Danish, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and French.)

Outbound Contact Centre Consultant

Initiates specialised contact with targeted and/or selected customers according to agreed key performance indicators or outcomes. (Only with first language speaking and translating capabilities in the following languages: German, [Swiss German], Flemish, Greek, Swedish, Danish, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and French)

Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic

Installs, maintains and repairs piping, ducting and equipment for heating, cooling and ventilation of buildings or vessels.

Metal Machinist

Sets up and operates machine tools to shape and form metal stock and castings to fine tolerances, using detailed drawings and specifications.

Millwright

Installs, maintains, troubleshoots and repairs stationary industrial machinery and electromechanical equipment.

Mechatronics Technician Repairs and maintains integrated industrial systems based on mechanical, electrical, electronic and information technology and advanced technology components.

Lift Mechanic

Designs, installs, maintains, services and repairs electric and hydraulic passenger and freight lifts, escalators, moving walkways and other lift equipment.

Electrical Equipment Mechanic Services and repairs electrical equipment and household appliances. Transportation Electrician Installs, maintains and repairs electrical wiring and electronic components in motorised vehicles.

Instrument Mechanician (Industrial Instrumentation Process Control)

Installs, modifies, maintains and repairs electronic instruments and control systems.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

