A "Get Covid" party in Canada sent multiple people to the ICU, sources told City News Edmonton.

The gathering in Edson, Alberta, was similar to "chickenpox party," in which people gather to intentionally expose their children to the virus.

Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara called news of such parties "troubling."

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Several people were hospitalised after a "Get Covid-19" party in Canada, sources told City News Edmonton.

The sources told the media site that the party in Edson, Alberta, happened about two weeks ago, and an undisclosed number of attendees wound up in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Edmonton.

A "Get Covid" party is similar to "chickenpox party," in which people gather to intentionally expose their unvaccinated children to the virus in hopes of gaining natural immunity - a practice paediatricians call a gamble.

Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara has not confirmed reports of the party, he did say that many Edson residents were hospitalised in the ICU with Covid-19.

He called news of gatherings like that "troubling" in a statement on Twitter.

"These types of events would be highly dangerous and needlessly endanger lives," he said.

Health Minister Jason Copping told Vice News that indoor gatherings are banned for unvaccinated people and has urged residents to get vaccinated.

"People who are hosting or attending these parties not only put themselves at risk of serious illness or death, but are adding stress to the health care system, which in turn may prevent other Albertans from getting the care they need," he said.